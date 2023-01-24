According to a report given by Interim Cache County Attorney Dane Murray during Tuesday’s council meeting, violent crime in the area has increased over the the past several years.
The data presented went as far back as 2017, Murray said.
Though the data was only as good as the agencies reporting, Murray said local agencies had been very good with their reporting.
In 2021, the data showed that the numbers spiked to 359. Though the figure for 2022 was shown as 291, records from November and December have not yet been added.
In 2017, the figure was 122.
Murray said the change represents a “major increase."
"There’s new cases coming in every day,” Murray said.
The amount of domestic violence cases reported in 2022 so far is already greater than similar cases reported in 2021.
Tidwell asked if the increase could be due to individuals being more willing to report crimes.
While Murray said he believes this accounts for some of the increase in reported sexual assaults, a lot of domestic violence situations are reported not by victims but by law enforcement.
“There’s a lot of reasons that might be taking place,” he said.
Murray’s report also showed an increase of assault against police officers throughout the state.
He went on to explore some possible reasoning for the figures as well as explain some of what his office is doing.
This article will be updated. Read the full version in Thursday’s edition of The Herald Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.