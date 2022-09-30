Whether on purpose or by design, a notorious criminal from Cache Valley’s past shared a nickname with a Prohibition-era gangster.
People called them both “Legs.”
Jack “Legs” Diamond was a noted New York mob figure in the 1920s who was believed to have earned his nickname either from his dancing ability (well-known womanizer that he was) or his penchant for escaping repeated assassination attempts during his fabled decade-long run as a bootlegger and underworld crime figure.
I don’t know how Cache Valley’s Steven “Legs” Larsen got the same nickname, but stories about this man who was slain in a police shootout in 1974 suggest the moniker might have had nefarious origins.
Larsen had done a prison stint in Idaho, according to old newspaper reports about the shootout. The articles didn’t say what he was convicted of, but Cache Valley old-timers remember him for burglaries and drug dealing among other criminal activity. He was also known as a hot-head involved in a lot of confrontations and road rage incidents.
Until last week I’d never heard of Legs Larsen, but when a friend told me about him and how the young man met his fate one winter night on a dark road north of the Logan-Cache Airport, I had to find out more. My friend had no date to help me locate the shootout on newspaper microfilm, so I made some phone calls to other long-time locals to see what they knew.
One former Cache Valley lawman remembers the shootout very well, and he actually had an encounter with Larsen outside of Logan not long before that, at a time when Legs was suspected of firing a gun through the back window of a parked and unoccupied patrol car.
“I pulled him and his girlfriend over late one night in a big green Cadillac,” he recalled. “It was a spooky experience because I knew his reputation and I was all alone out there. It was one or two in the morning. Him and his girlfriend were in the car, and I was on high alert until I let them go.”
Interestingly, the moment left a big enough impression on the former officer that he even remembers the girlfriend’s name.
“How did that stick in your mind for almost 50 years?” I asked him.
“Well, you kind of remember stuff like that,” he replied with a philosophical tone, comparing the pair to an outlaw couple of note: Doc Holiday and “Big Nose” Kate.
Some years later this woman, who did in fact have a very memorable name but that I hesitate to identify for legal reasons, wound up in a different kind of trouble with the law than Legs. That's another story, however.
One of several anecdotes about Larsen that has survived the decades speaks to his well-known temper, and it ends with a twist that made me laugh and say to myself, "Right on, the jerk got what was coming to him!"
As the story goes, Larsen was ruthlessly tailgating a large car with tinted windows in Logan Canyon — honking his horn, swerving back and forth, yelling, etc. — when somehow the tables turned and the car ended up forcing Legs’ vehicle to the side of the road. He was met by men in suits brandishing guns. They turned out to be Secret Service agents assigned to protect Jack Ford, the son of President Gerald Ford and a USU student at the time.
But what eventually happened to the mercurial Legs Larsen — in another situation involving him getting his comeuppance — is not so humorous.
“Shotgun Victim Tried to Ambush Police Officer,” reads the front page headline from the Feb. 25, 1974, Herald Journal on the day after news came out of a fatal shooting on a “lonely road” north of the local airport.
The article went on to say that the 28-year-old Larson had been a police informant who regularly met Cache County Sheriff’s Deputy Bob Miller at the remote location. But on that Sunday night, instead meeting to talk, Larsen pulled his car up, grill-to-grill, with Miller’s patrol car, cut the headlights, stepped out and started firing shots through the deputy’s windshield from a .22 caliber Ruger automatic pistol.
What followed, as told by the newspaper from an interview with then-Sheriff Darius Carter, reads like a scene from a crime novel:
“Miller, whose service revolver was reportedly locked in the glove compartment, reportedly dropped to the seat as soon as he realized what was happening, then rolled out of the car’s door into a snowbank, according to Carter. Miller pulled a shotgun from under the seat of his car, fired blindly once toward Larsen, then rolled behind his car to the opposite side. He fired the shotgun a second time from the rear of the passenger’s side and hit Larsen in the chest as Larsen stood just in front of the driver’s door of his own vehicle.”
That was the end of Legs Larsen.
The suspected motive for the ambush was that Miller had recently filed a charge against Larsen for illegal possession of firearms by a felon. You have to wonder if it occurred to Miller that one of those very guns might end up being fired at him.
Accompanying the article was a photo of the bullet holes in Miller’s windshield left by the Ruger.
My former cop acquaintance knew Miller well and said the deputy — a very large, strong man — did not seem psychologically damaged by the incident. Interestingly, it was the second time he’d been forced to shoot and kill someone in the line of duty. The first shooting, also with a shotgun, occurred during a hostage situation at the Amalga cheese plant in 1968, which many long-time locals no doubt remember.
As reported at the time, a worker at the plant arrived one day armed with two rifles, announcing his intention to kill the manager. Not able to locate his boss, the worker wound up holding three other employees hostage. When Miller arrived at the scene with Sheriff Wesley Malmberg, the worker aimed one of the guns at the officers and the sheriff ordered Miller to shoot.
Miller eventually moved from Cache Valley to the Boise area, where he passed away some years later.
In the immediate aftermath of the Legs Larsen shootout, there was a confrontation in the sheriff’s downtown Logan headquarters that left a grim reminder of that night that officers would see for years to come — a dent in the wall. It happened shortly after the shooting when a friend of Larsen’s stormed into the joint office of the Logan police and Cache County sheriff's departments.
“There was a particularly tough Logan police officer there at the time,” my source explained. “The guy mouthed off to him, and the officer picked him up and threw him against the wall. Then he picked him up again and threw him out the door. If you knew where to look, you could see the impressions of where the guy’s shoulder blades and head hit the wall.”
Like so many things in the daily news, the Legs Larsen shootout was one of those stories that gets quickly buried by other headlines and largely forgotten. Looking through old editions of the newspaper, I see stuff like this all of the time and marvel at all that has gone down over the years in this little corner of the world.
I will be leaving The Herald Journal in November, and one of things I’ll miss about working here is digging up information about notable past events, both the good and the bad, to share with readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.