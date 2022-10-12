Fish tales
Folks at the Rotary club were talking about fishing when the conversation turned to the cheating scandal in Ohio. Rod Jacobson asked, “Are you going to write about that one in the paper?”
“It’s a good story but I’m not sure how relevant it is locally,” I said.
“Well that never stopped you before.”
So here’s the rough outline. A couple competitive fishermen, who apparently were suspected for years by rivals, were finally and spectacularly caught out when their prize-winning walleyes were sliced open before the crowd. Inside the fishes’ bellies were large lead sinkers and fish filets that had been shoved down their throats.
The video and commentary surrounding it are worth a peek. The rascals in question, Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon, have made a healthy haul as professional anglers: Cominsky’s annual income has been reported as $250,000. He was due to collect another $30k from this tourney, before the witnesses spilled their guts.
Reaction from the crowd was angry, naturally, and it seems the cheating duo may face criminal charges as well as reputational destruction. Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O’Malley told a reporter: “My staff will be meeting with officers from the Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources today regarding the matter. I take all crime seriously, including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament.”
Someone at the Rotary meeting commented that the duo are lucky they didn’t get beaten up by the crowd. For better or worse, times have changed in that regard. In the 1800s, a fella caught cheating with money on the line might be lucky to escape with his life; there’s a reason revolvers and poker tables share a common space in the imagination.
Today it’s more measured and more sedate. Very few people will be lynched or shot over financial fraud anymore, or even take a fist to the jaw. We’re a country of laws and bureaucracies, at least at the level of the commoners. And the law itself is often slow, inept, and occasionally crooked. To some degree, this is an encouragement to the thieving element of society: if no one will really hurt you, why not try?
In the contemporary poker world, cheats and angle-shooters are a small but persistent part of the scene, and decidedly more common as you ascend the stakes. The problem is as described above: when caught, they generally face little penalty beyond a ban from a particular cardroom. Steal all year, move on if caught.
In the broader world, it’s harder today for a snake to simply slither to a new town and start his hustle afresh. The internet is a useful tool in this regard. If people speak up and hold the crook to account, the record will be freely and widely available.
If no one speaks up, the trail of victims will continue. Speak up.
