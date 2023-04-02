...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, with locally up to 12 inches in the Bear Lake and Bear
River Valley areas.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes Monday
through Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy at times Sunday night
into Monday morning. Snow intensity may decrease early Monday
afternoon before increasing once again late Monday afternoon
into Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Montpelier man charged after Logan Canyon crash kills 3
A Montpelier man has been charged after a vehicle crash in Logan Canyon last week resulted in the death of three people.
Kylan Romrell, 29, faces three counts of second-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, as well as five additional felonies and misdemeanors including driving under the influence and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.
The charges were filed with the 1st District Court on Friday prior to Romrell’s initial appearance.
The collision occurred on the afternoon of March 29 when a Southbound Kia Rio collided head-on with a northbound Ford Excursion. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, initial probes indicate both vehicles were “hugging” the centerline when the Kia “seemed to swerve” into oncoming traffic.
The Kia had five occupants including a baby, according to DPS. The 21-year-old driver and 24-year-old front passenger died at the scene; the baby sustained serious by non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers were transported to hospitals and one later died upon arrival, authorities wrote.
The deceased were sisters Jordan and Jerika Erickson, and Jordan's fiancé, Dakota Andersen, all residents of Garden City.
“This crash is still being looked at and fault has not been determined,” Utah Highway Patrol troopers wrote in an affidavit filed with the court.
However, according to an affidavit, Romrell was driving the Excursion and troopers “immediately noticed indicators of impairment.” Troopers wrote Romrell was “unsteady, wobbly, and lethargic” while walking and officers later performed field sobriety tests. The affidavit states Romrell had a .216 breath alcohol concentration level and a blood test was also conducted.
According to the affidavit, troopers “located multiple open containers in the Excursion that Kylan was driving,” as well as “a Ruger .243 rifle with a spent cartridge in the chamber.”
Troopers wrote Romrell has been arrested for driving under the influence multiple times in the last decade. Court records show he pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to a third-degree DUI in 2019. Romrell was arrested and ultimately booked in the Cache County Jail.
During his court appearance on Friday, Judge Spencer Walsh ordered Romrell to be provisionally held on a no-bail status, allowing Romrell and his attorney to make a case for bail at a later hearing.
He was set to appear in court again on April 5 before Judge Brian Cannell.
A fundraiser for the victims is here: gofund.me/b1214915
