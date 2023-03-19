On the 68th Legislative Day, we had a splendid St. Patrick’s day celebration. Local students joined us on the house floor for some fantastic Irish dancing. It was excellent to look around the chamber and see the joy and pride on the faces of my fellow legislators. Idaho students make us all proud. This was after a week filled with intense debates, tough decisions, and some of the hardest work I’ve seen yet this legislative session. It is excellent work, and I thank the people of District 35 again for entrusting me with this duty.
I am happy to report that Senate Bill 1112, regarding the protection and preservation of Bear Lake passed out of committee this week. I was happy to present the bill in committee, and thankful to representative Andrus for supporting me in that effort.
The passage of House Bill 292 off the house floor is a victory for Idaho property taxpayers. This bill will provide measurable relief to a multitude of citizens throughout district 35. Also, it will begin providing an improved method of funding for school facilities and maintenance.
I will be sponsoring and presenting Senate Bill 1096, to provide improved and routine reporting and updated planning from the Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias alliance. Thanks to Senator Harris for his leadership on this issue, and asking for my assistance in carrying the legislation.
It was encouraging to see a bill pass, intending to form a task force to investigate and provide updated recommendations regarding improved outcomes and cost containment in our healthcare and Medicaid space. Should that bill pass, the Legislative Council will form that task force and we will see improved data to guide future decisions by January of 2024.
Experienced legislators indicate to me that we are on the home stretch to conclude this legislative session within the next couple of weeks. As much as I’ve enjoyed this session, I do look forward to being home in the beautiful stretches of District 35 very soon.
