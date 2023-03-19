j

On the 68th Legislative Day, we had a splendid St. Patrick’s day celebration. Local students joined us on the house floor for some fantastic Irish dancing. It was excellent to look around the chamber and see the joy and pride on the faces of my fellow legislators. Idaho students make us all proud. This was after a week filled with intense debates, tough decisions, and some of the hardest work I’ve seen yet this legislative session. It is excellent work, and I thank the people of District 35 again for entrusting me with this duty.

I am happy to report that Senate Bill 1112, regarding the protection and preservation of Bear Lake passed out of committee this week. I was happy to present the bill in committee, and thankful to representative Andrus for supporting me in that effort.


