...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is forecast to return to the Logan River near Logan
beginning as early as Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 5.05 feet (1417 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will rise to near flood stage Tuesday
morning, crest near 5.3 feet (1619 CFS) Wednesday morning,
and fall below flood stage Friday afternoon before
oscillating just below flood stage through Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
Idaho Fish and Game received intelligence that suggested members of the Curtiss family have been illegally harvesting animals over multiple decades. With the dedicated help of four witnesses, three men were tried and convicted. They were found guilty and issued a total of 10 felony charges and 8 misdemeanor charges. Each violator was fined $1,300, paid $6,000 in restitution, given a 10-year hunting and trapping license suspension, and community service. This story serves as a reminder that there are repercussions for committing wildlife crimes and that being a strong witness for wildlife can be the key component to solve a poaching case.
On November 2, 2021, the Curtiss group located a large herd of elk near Arco, ID. Two separate witnesses who were hunting the same elk herd that day called in and reported the incident. Travis Curtiss was driving a pickup truck while his father Donald shot at the elk from the passenger side window and his son Eben shot at the elk from the bed of the truck. The truck chased the elk herd for a considerable distance. During the chase, the men killed a rag horn bull, a cow, a spike, a calf, and two mature bulls. The men drove past these other dying elk and collected the head, quarters, and backstraps of the last two killed mature bulls, leaving the rest to waste. The investigation confirmed that they had killed six illegal elk, and there was good evidence of another bull that was mortally wounded but officers were unable to locate it.
