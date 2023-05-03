120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
May 2, 1903
C--N GETS FOURTEEN YEARS — LATHAM ALSO HANDED ONE YEAR. THORNICK FOUND GUILTY OF FORGERY.
District Court adjourned at Paris Thursday after Judge Price had passed sentence on those found guilty of felonies during the term.
The negro, who assaulted a young lady at the Burgoyne hotel with intent to commit rape, pleaded guilty, but the judge gave him the limit, fourteen years in the pen.
Young Latham, of Georgetown, was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, and was given a year.
The boy, Thornick, of Bloomington, was found guilty of attempted forgery and his term was fixed at one year, but sentence was suspended pending good behavior.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
May 3, 1923
NEW MAYOR TAKES OFFICE
Before retiring, Mayor Davis thanked the members of the council for their loyal support and co-operation during the past two years. He then invited the mayor-elect to assume charge of the meeting. Mayor Ashley made a short talk to the council. No change was made in regard to City Officials, who are:
Chief of Police, J. I. Hillier
J. S. Heggie, Night Police
City Attorney, D. C. Kunz
J.H. Holmes, Supt. Water Works
Dr. H.H. King, Chairman Board of Health
Ole Gertch was retained as driver of the street flusher.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
May 6, 1948
BEAR LAKE ICE COVER BREAKS UP LATE
Ice went off Bear Lake Saturday, April 24, placing this year among the very few since 1922 that the covering remained so late in the season. The latest ate for ice to stay on the lake was May 6, happening in 1923, according to D. O. Rawson. Last year the ice disappeared on April 3. Ice this year covered the lake on January 28 and froze to an unusual depth.
During 1934, 1936, 1940, and 1945 the lake was not frozen over, the only such years since records have been kept at Camp Lifton starting in 1922.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
May 3, 1973
BLHS SENIOR NAMED MERIT SCHOLAR
Carol Ann Hawkes, graduating senior of Bear Lake High School, was named a winner of the college-sponsored Merit Scholarship Wednesday by Edward C Smith, president of the National Merit Scholar ship Corporation, in the last of three major announcements of scholarship winners of the 1973 Merit Program.
Brigham Young University, Provo, is the sponsoring institution of the four-year Merit Scholarship.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
May 6, 1998
SENIOR CITIZENS HOLD GROUND BREAKING
Bear Lake County Senior Citizens will hold a ground breaking ceremony today at the site of their new building at the hospital complex in Montpelier.
Pacific West ot Idaho Falls submitted the Iow bid of $399,503 for the project. The construction term is 150 days. The building is expected to be completed by the end of September.
