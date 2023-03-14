Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen
.
25 Years Ago, March 11, 1998
Mike Adams, general manager of KACH Radio announced that he was stepping down from his position at KACH and that Alan White would come on board as the new manager of the radio station. White will also be making application with the FCC to buy the station.
The thousand white paper cranes flying along the ceiling of Oakwood Elementary are flying with one thousand get-well wishes for nine-year old Devin Dockstader. Devin was diagnosed with leukemia in December, and upon returning to school after his first round of treatments, Devin found the cranes waiting for him. The cranes were made by his classmates. He is the son of Rick and Maxine Dockstader.
An accident illustrated a problem unaware or inattentive drivers may discover between Hwy 34 and Kicks 66/Burger King parking lot. A driver didn’t see the holes and drove her pickup and trailer into them. “We’re going to have to do something about that,” said F. Lee Hendrickson, State Road Department supervisor in Preston. The holes were agreed upon by the state department and Kicks 66 owner, Jeff Greene, last summer when the new convenience store was designed, said Hendrickson. They were intended to facilitate natural drainage and to act as separations between the business approaches. No one anticipated they would be invisible under a layer of snow.
Thanks largely to a wetter-than-normal year, the number of fires reported in 1997 is lower than it’s been in many years, says Scott Martin, senior firefighter for the Franklin County/Preston Fire Department.
50 Years Ago, March 15, 1973
Thurman Griffeth, a Dayton inventor, expects to start manufacturing or have manufactured, a small device which would save the lives of many persons who operate tractors. The device is an automatic engine shut-off which reacts to gravity, inertia and centrifugal force. ..It was patented in 1968. He said he invented the device after he saw his son dragged by a tractor when he fell from the vehicle and caught his pant cuff on the machine.
March winds and kids--it ‘s a natural combination for kite flying. Utah Power & Light superintendent for the Preston Division, R. M. Whitehead, urges parents to be sure their youngsters observe safety rules before they send their kites skyward.
Melvin Harris, who has been delivering mail for more than 30 years, has driven almost a half million miles on the mail route, retired last week. His wife retired last November from the Franklin County Hospital after 27 years as a LPN, so now they can do what they want to. In all the years that Harris has driven the motor mail routes out of Preston he has never had an accident and the only insurance claim that has been made was for a damaged windshield. However, he said that one reason for the driving records was that “people watched out for me.”
St. Pat’s Day Budget Stretchers at Carl & Don’s grocery — Boneless Ham, whole, $1.09/lb.; sliced $1.19; Cube Steak, $1.39/lb.; Cut up Fryers, $.59/ lb.; Pork & Beans, 3 cans/$.79; Old fashioned Rolls, 4 doz./$1; Ore-Ida potatoes, 1 1/2 lbs, 3 for $1; Snack Bar High Noon specials! — Cheeseburger & drink, $.55.
75 Years Ago, March 18, 1948
Starring in the Thespian drama “Smilin’ Through,” to be presented in April, Glade Fifield as Kenneth, and Jerry Crockett as Kathleen, carry the leading roles in this old love story.
Franklin village is the subject of an article in a series by State Publicity Board. — Mormon pioneers settling in Franklin, Idaho, in 1860, were unaware they were in Idaho, believing their settlement was within the borders of Utah until the 1868 survey. Franklin, recognized today as the first
Anglo-Saxon settlement in Idaho, was the site of the first school for white children and the first irrigation system in the state. The village is on U. S. Highway 91 near the Idaho-Utah border.
Antelope from Big Lost River are roaming on new range in southern Idaho following completion of a trapping and transplanting project by Idaho Fish and Game Department. They announced that 148 antelope were moved from problem areas about 20 miles above Mackay and released in suitable game country.
It’s tough on the fellows whose gals do them dirt; nothing can dry their eyes except another skirt.
Mayor Ernest Eberhard, Jr., urged parents to take their children to Pocatello to see the Freedom train which will make its formal presentation there. This train will have on display all the famous documents and symbols that have characterized and established liberty in America, Mayor Eberhard explained.
100 Years Ago, March 14, 1923
And what has become of the old-fashioned car driver who used to dim his glaring headlights when passing another auto? Two or three years ago huge sums of money were spent in buying new lenses which were supposed to prevent glare. Every car had to be equipped with new lenses, and it certainly sounded like a sensible idea. It worked satisfactorily to a degree, but the idea seems to have been lost sight of. Headlights are more glaring than ever, and the custom of dimming has become a lost art.
The way it is now, when two cars pass at night, there is a certain space during which the drivers can only hope that they are on the road, or that no obstacle is directly in front of them. It seems to the people that the laws should be strictly enforced. There seems to be no reason why the cars should not be equipped with lights which will not blind the driver of an approaching car. And the courtesy of dimming might also be revived with no harm resulting.
Four men were arrested for smoking in a Salt Lake City cafe. Utah has a law prohibiting smoking in public and the sale of cigarettes.
