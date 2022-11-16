I had a friend ask me the other day if I knew much about GMO foods. To be honest, I don’t know a whole lot. She suggested I read the ingredients on a soup can, so I had a peek at Campbell chicken and rice soup.
On the bottom of the can it stated: “The ingredients from corn, soy and sugar in this product come from genetically modified crops. For more information about GMO foods go to whatsinmyfood.com.” So I did.
GMO is also known as bio-engineering and started in the early 1970s. It is like a quick method of cross breeding. By using a method of genetic engineering, organisms have changes made to their DNA. For example, the need for increased production from corn triggered the change in the characteristic of the grain. This was done by a genetic process that increased corn yields by 20-30 percent. In addition to the yields, the plants are more resistant to insects.
As I read this website it seemed this was a good thing. Yet some scientists (and others of us) are concerned about these changes, as it is not always good to “mess with mother nature.” Do the benefits outweigh the risks?
As I continued to read, there has not been much pushback in the use of GMO ingredients. An article in the Scientific American by David Friedman, written in 2013, gave a lot of truths about GMO foods. I would advise you to read it; it is worth your time.
Begin to read labels on the food you buy. Remember when you gardened, and you would save your seed to use for next year? Not so anymore, because it has been modified. You have to buy non-GMO seed to have it germinate for another year.
Now we have seeds with new traits: they grow faster or can withstand colder weather. We sort of accepted these standards whether we like them or not. One could parallel this with some of the standards of our government. We have just adjusted.
I guess in a way we have been modified. Too much dependency on government bailouts and less on self-reliance. Kind of like opening a can of processed soup instead of making our own. Yes, it is easier, but in the long run not as healthy.
Our country needs to get back to its own reliance. After all, this country has made major advances in a short period of time. It starts with each person getting back to the basics. Love of God and country and not always taking the easy way out. Keep it simple, stand up for truth and integrity. Be proud to be an American. God Bless America; “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
