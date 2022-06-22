Meeting on June 13, 2022, Vaughn Rasmussen, Rex Payne and Brad Jensen, county commissioners, were assisted by County Clerk Amy Bishop. The agenda was unanimously accepted as published, while clarifying the planning and zoning issues included action on multiple matters.
Remarks by Tricia Poulsen, County Treasurer resulted in cancellation of taxes owing for a property on a non-agenda item and a report on the Veterans Memorial which is slated for completion by July 4th.
The Assessor’s Office has seen increased summer activity, Heber Dunford noted, with $138K in titles and registrations processed and another 142 transactions completed via mail. Discrepancies remain in the Ratio Study so work continues to bring properties into conformance. Similarly, the revaluation 5-year plan will be modified for re-submission. Using 310 property sales, market value was determined and values in some areas went up more than others. Across the entire state, values shot up but mill levies will simultaneously drop to meet budgets. Matching the trend in other sectors, agricultural land prices have increased due to people buying “trophy” ranches or transferring funds from other sales to real estate investments locally. Along with staff members, Dunford repeated that hiring a commercial property appraiser will be the best method to meet Tax Commission requirements.
Sheriff Heslington acknowledged activity has increased on the roads monitored by his office and Road and Bridge. As an example, Saturday almost 800 vehicles traveled the Dingle Road. His office saw a corresponding uptick in accidents and traffic violations. The dive team became active this spring and was called to assist another county. A POST regional coordinator helped certify officers and delivery of replacement vehicles is pending. Continuing investigations occupy the office and there has been an increase in property disputes such as unresolved property line issues. A continuing matter on communication equipment has not been resolved and more information has been requested. If that information is not forthcoming, the Sheriff recommended that source not be pursued further. Ed Izatt from the Ambulance Service commented that the Sheriff’s Office water rescue training was very beneficial.
Adam McKenzie, acting Prosecutor, joined meeting as discussion turned to ratifying claims and approving minutes of May 9, 2022. Ketchum’s short term rental ordinance is under modification by Chairman Rasmussen and will be on the July agenda. The Prosecuting Attorney position has been posted on the Idaho Bar and Idaho Prosecuting Attorney websites with applications accepted through July 3, 2022.
Courthouse security concerns previously led to options available. One system had been deemed a “train wreck” by the Sheriff and others. The Sheriff recommended M2 as a favorable choice. Coverage for Road and Bridge as well as the School District were positive aspects with M2. The matter will be on the July agenda and is to include a report regarding School District security. The issue will also be considered during the June 27th meeting during budget reviews.
Pat Brown from State Lands initiated a Memorandum of Understanding for waters below Bear Lake’s high water mark. A ten-member committee to debate problems was underway inasmuch as “nobody agreed to work with each other before” or efforts had “blown up” and David Cottle of Bear Lake Watch learned that previous actions had not been legal, Rasmussen explained.
An airport bid of $568,700 was received and was unanimously approved conditionally upon review by McKenzie and approval by the FAA.
A letter of support was requested for Economic Development based on budget approval. Signature of the letter was unanimously approved.
Reports were made regarding individuals to cull Trail Center artifacts, the hospital administrator’s resignation, Board of Health budget, vaping age limits, Gem Plan rate setting, ICRMP cancelling coverage for the University of Northern Idaho and the potential to reappoint Rasmussen to the Board of Health following election of a new county commissioner for his district. Rasmussen also encouraged interest in the Gem Plan and ICRMP board, recommending both continue representation from the four-county area.
In Wayne Davidson’s absence, Bishop noted there are 38 new home starts with more expected even though windows and lumber are scarce. New construction is all around the county instead of primarily in Fish Haven and other lakeside areas. Continued interest was attributed to inability to launch boats on other Utah waterways and work-from-home employment.
An Idaho Gem Grant resolution offered by SICOG allows the County to “become a player” and encourages coordination with Rich County on economic development. The proposal was unanimously approved.
Following a fire that destroyed the mobile home on property #60005, taxes will not be billed by motion unanimously adopted.
Responding to Dunford’s proposal to contract commercial appraisals, contracting costs were compared to hiring an employee and concluding it would be less expensive to employ outside professionals. The firm available also contracts with other Southeastern Idaho areas and is interested in helping. There are about 300 operating commercial properties and another 52 vacant. After debate and further detail on capping the first year costs, it was unanimously approved that Dunford work Appraisal Department LLC to create a proposal for budgeting purposes.
A series of planning and zoning matters recommended for approval by the Planning Commission were presented by Mitch Poulsen. In each case, the commissioners approved those recommendations including the Jon Reed rezone from agricultural to community north of Bennington; Serenity Hills between Fish Haven and St. Charles on a preliminary plat for 8,000 to 12,000 s.f. short-term rental units but with perimeter fencing to be HOA-maintained and secondary access upgrade and, upon further discussion, community water; Jordan Bills’ rezone between Bloomington and St. Charles west of the highway where concerns were raised about the neighbor’s property next to the new road cut and conversion to a subdivision when the next portion of the property is submitted for development; Jordan Bills’ preliminary plat subdividing 10 acres into 9 lots; Aspen Creek Meadows Phase 5 preliminary plat off Loveland Lane with roads in place and Lot 5 restricted as access to the pond; Michael Chadwick rezone on Lot 1 from a subdivision originally rezoned to rural community and now to rezone to commercial with four lots.
County Road Superintendent Scott Esquibel described projects underway such as mobile radar sign placement, dust suppression, Stewart Dam signage and routine maintenance of roads. Esquibel met with a Bennington homeowner about rebuilding a road in excess of what the County does. The incoming Road Superintendent spoke about upgrading current buildings and Joe’s Gap Road snow removal on the County portion but not the extended area built to County standards. Bishop indicated there are a few thousand dollars that might be used for repairs.
During public comments, Bill Stock asked if the Emergency Operations Building will have ADA access. Commissioners commented the building is expected to have very limited use. Stock also pressed for continued notification of meetings and agendas via email. Bishop explained a change had been made on the notification process so there is a single agenda version and there may have been problems with that process.
Upon motion, a roll call vote was called with all voting “aye” for an executive session under Idaho Code 74-206(1) regarding records exempt from disclosure, followed by lunch. Reconvening at 1:00 p.m., Rasmussen entered in the record that the executive session began at 12:00 and ended at 12:05 to address a medical claim and it will be on the July agenda.
Bill Stock of Fish Haven directed attention to Planning and Zoning minutes and the subdivision fee schedule which are worded awkwardly, resulting in questions regarding subdivision application fees. Additionally, fees are set by the Commissioners not the Planning and Zoning Commission as seems to be the case in this instance. Agreeing that there is improvement needed, the Commissioners will address the matter during the July meeting.
Bret Kunz from ICRMP approached the Commissioners regarding the County’s Policy Renewal. He stated that even though building costs are rising, under the renewal, a building and content losses will be replaced. Further, the policy covers automobiles and road and bridge equipment, “everything” he said, that is listed during renewal. ICRMP now covers 26 counties plus school districts so rates are reduced because the agency is better able to absorb losses.
Seth Scott from the Bannock County Juvenile Detention Center requested action on the Joint Powers Agreement. After explaining the background on cost-sharing and the changes made recently to distribute costs more fairly, a motion was unanimously approved authorizing signature.
Bishop commented on the gravel pit used by the County where an open reclamation plan was in place. New pit owner Cameron Whitaker was present and supported transfer of reclamation to his business, Be Excavation. A motion was made and unanimously adopted to transfer the reclamation plan to Be Excavation.
A special meeting will be held on June 27th at 9 a.m. to begin going over the budget; the meeting adjourned at 1:47 p.m.