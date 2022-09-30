Your news now

Applications for the fall round of matching grants for out-of-area marketing and new event development are now available at the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau, 199 North Main St. The deadline is Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.

Organizations may receive up to $1,500 in matching funds in two categories: first, toward advertising existing Bridgerland-area events in markets outside the area; and second, creating events that will entice visitors to spend at least one night in an area hotel. Qualifying events must be held from Nov. 15-May 15. Another round of grant opportunities for events later in the year will become available in the spring.

