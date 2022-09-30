Applications for the fall round of matching grants for out-of-area marketing and new event development are now available at the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau, 199 North Main St. The deadline is Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.
Organizations may receive up to $1,500 in matching funds in two categories: first, toward advertising existing Bridgerland-area events in markets outside the area; and second, creating events that will entice visitors to spend at least one night in an area hotel. Qualifying events must be held from Nov. 15-May 15. Another round of grant opportunities for events later in the year will become available in the spring.
Out-of-area marketing funds assist events, activities, festivals, conferences and programs with marketing efforts outside Cache, Rich, Box Elder, Franklin and Bear Lake Counties. Previous awards have been made to organizations presenting outdoors events, arts events and festivals such as Top of Utah Marathon, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, Cache Valley Cruise-In, Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre and others.
Event development funds must be used toward expenses to establish a new attraction, event, activity, festival or program held in Cache Valley. Organizations may receive event development funding for a maximum of three years.
“Our main goal is to increase hotel stays in Cache Valley, so we’re looking for events and marketing strategies that will bring people here overnight,” said Deb Harvey, Visitor’s Bureau board chair.
Previous event development awards have been made to the Gran Fondo, Wasatch Back Relay, Cache Smokeout BBQ contest, Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous, Fall Harvest Days at the American West Heritage Center and others.
The money for the grants comes from transient room taxes collected by hotels in Cache County. Each applicant may only receive up to $1,500 total. Applications are due Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. Applications are available at the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau or by downloading at explorelogan.com. For more information, call 435-755-1890.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.