Where have all the lawyers gone, long time passing
Something that caught my eye in the newspaper archives is a column of professional calling cards on the old front pages. In the August papers of the 1897 Examiner, for example: Douglas Hix, attorney at law, Montpelier; R.S. Spence, attorney at law, Montpelier; Alfred Budge, attorney at law, Paris; J.A. Bagley, attorney at law, Montpelier; T.L. Glenn, attorney at law, Montpelier; E.E. Chalmers, attorney at law, Blackfoot; S. J. Rich, attorney at law, Paris.
Last I’d heard, today there isn’t a practicing attorney in the county, or in any event a full-time attorney with an office. One result of no attorneys, apart from people mistaking the county for heaven, is that you have various municipal bodies conferring sporadically with out-of-town counsel. In the meantime they’re left, for better or worse, to their own devices.
”You can’t just raise fees to some ridiculous arbitrary amount”; City of Franklin: “Hold my beer”
During the same week that Paris property owners and the city’s attorney discussed the fee hikes to $10,000 for water and sewer connections, the city of Franklin raised its own from $800 to a combined $27,000.
The lawyers in the Paris and Franklin instances seem to think it’s all legally sound; other folks aren’t so sure. In particular there’s a piece from the Idaho Code that addresses municipal fees:
63-1311. FEES FOR SERVICES. (1) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the governing board of any taxing district may impose and cause to be collected fees for those services provided by that district which would otherwise be funded by property tax revenues. The fees collected pursuant to this section shall be reasonably related to, but shall not exceed, the actual cost of the service being rendered.
A layman’s reading of this might suggest that these fees are limited and must be justified by actual costs. As a bystander and not a lawyer, I can only observe that the question gets a lot more expensive as time goes on and the lawyers later descend.
Poor man buys thrice
Part of my plan of keeping old and cheap vehicles is redundancy: if one of them goes on the fritz, I can jump in the other. In the span of a week I had a truck, car, and motorcycle fail. If not for the kindness of good neighbors, I’d have been in quite a fix.
If you got your paper and enjoyed it last week, say thanks to the Mattson family and to Nancy Hulme. They’ve been selfless and kind to me since I first set foot on Bear Lake soil. If you got the paper didn’t enjoy it, you can still blame me.