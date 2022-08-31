Support Local Journalism

Where have all the lawyers gone, long time passing

Something that caught my eye in the newspaper archives is a column of professional calling cards on the old front pages. In the August papers of the 1897 Examiner, for example: Douglas Hix, attorney at law, Montpelier; R.S. Spence, attorney at law, Montpelier; Alfred Budge, attorney at law, Paris; J.A. Bagley, attorney at law, Montpelier; T.L. Glenn, attorney at law, Montpelier; E.E. Chalmers, attorney at law, Blackfoot; S. J. Rich, attorney at law, Paris.

