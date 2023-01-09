Monday evening between 5 and 9 p.m., customers at Logan’s Chipotle could have the restaurant donate 33% of their sales from that individual to the Logan Library by presenting a digital flyer.
Outreach Librarian Morgan Taylor said this is not the first fundraising event of this kind the library has participated in to raise funds for the new building. She has organized similar promotions at Logan businesses like Krispy Kreme, Café Rio, Noodles & Company and Café Zupas.
However, she explained the fundraising deals haven’t been very efficient in raising funds.
“It’s a little tricky,” she said. “They have us advertise it, and then there’s stipulations, like the patron has to bring in a certain flyer or mention that it’s for the library.”
She mentioned how several businesses who offer these opportunities do so with caps on how much can be donated and fine print that dictates the fundraiser cannot be advertised to customers in the parking lot of the restaurant.
Though she said events like the one at Chipotle “haven’t amounted to much,” the library has pursued these opportunities in anticipation for the costs they will face opening the new Logan City Library later this year.
Because of this, the library’s staff has looked for ways to raise more money. At one point, they hoped to garner a million dollars.
“I’ve been mainly the one who’s tried these things, but it’s like, you kind of just have to put out some flyers, social media posts and then just hope for the best,” Taylor said. “It’s kind of gotten to the point where it’s like I don’t think it’s worth my staff’s time to do it.”
Though the practice may have not proved lucrative, however, Clark believes they have indirectly been beneficial.
“We’ve gotten the word out, and people are actually making some private financial donations,” Clark said. “They know we’ve been out trying to get money.”
Both Clark and Taylor said the new library will exist with the funding available, though certain amenities may not be affordable.
Clark mentioned her desire to provide things like intriguing toys in the children’s area and ways to provide shade for the buildings’ two terraces.
“We’ve also had to update all of our electronic equipment,” she said. “We’re getting monitors and screens in various meeting rooms.”
Taylor said using the library is the best way people can support the institution.
“When we have the numbers to back up the need for it, then that’s the best thing that they can do,” she said.
She added that other things such as “using the library, voting, talking to the city council,” all help as well.
Clark expressed her gratitude towards the library’s patrons, saying they have displayed patience during this transitory phase.
“We’ll have to close this summer to move into the new library,” she said, “We’ll be asking for help if we need.”
Those interested in donating to the library can find the institution’s contact information at library.loganutah.org.
The website also has resources for those interested in what the library digitally offers.
