flooded basement

Julie Hatch shows the damage in her basement after it was flooded in Smithfield.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

On Sep. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor.

Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water.


