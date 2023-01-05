On Sep. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor.
Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water.
A few hundred feet east of her home, a bonnet had broken off a valve buried three or four feet under Main Street, sending water spewing across the road.
Smithfield City Police Officer Chase Hammon responded to a call about the incident. According to his report, the sudden outpour of water was voluminous and intense enough to create potholes in the road.
As the water traveled along the asphalt, gallons of it sank into a manhole.
Smithfield City Manager Craig Giles explained that the water then “overwhelmed the manhole, and that’s what flushed down the sewer system and overwhelmed the sewer system.”
This caused the sewer lines to spit into several nearby homes.
One of the street’s residents — who chose not to comment for legal reasons — came home from his job at a disaster relief company only to call his coworkers for help with the situation filling his and his neighbors’ basements.
Now, more than three months later, Hatch and several of her neighbors' basements are still stripped apart, and they face the massive costs of the incident with little assistance from the city. Those who filed claims through the municipality's insurance have only been offered $5,000.
In Hatch's case, that's a mere fraction of the amount she needs to rebuild her once finished basement.
“It took the city quite a long time to turn the water off before they figured out what was going on,” Hatch remembered.
She and Cynthia Hamilton, her next-door neighbor, remember Smithfield City Council Member Wade Campbell arriving at the scene and talking to those who were affected.
“He kept saying ‘I’m so sorry this has happened, this is our fault, we’ll be responsible for it,’” Hatch said. “I’m sure he probably got his hand slapped.”
Another neighbor, Hollee Krusi, remembers receiving a similar message from a city official.
With this reassurance, residents anticipated the damage to their homes would be taken care of by their local government.
In the weeks to follow, they learned they were wrong.
By the time the valve was shut off, most of the houses on the north side of Oak Street had flooded to some degree.
John Krusi, Hollee’s husband, remembers the broken valve continuing its vicious spray for almost two hours before the city contained the leak.
“I don’t think they understood what harm was being caused while they were up on the highway with the water being diverted into the sewer,” he said. “I don’t think they had any idea it wasn’t just flowing to Logan.”
Because the homes were flooded with sewage, the process of repairing the damage was extensive and expensive. Homeowners faced not only the costs of mitigation to make their basements safe after being contaminated with the city’s waste, but also the expenses of replacing flooring, drywall, baseboards, and several other components of their no-longer-finished basements.
The Krusis had to remove an entire wall. Countless sentimental items also fell victim to the flooding.
In Hatch’s case, she lost books, bookcases, vinyl records, a turntable with a receiver, and a computer containing personal photos and records.
“There was just a layer of mud down there. It took them a couple days to get the water out and then to remove the mud and then to carry out most of my possessions,” she said.
She was told her personal insurance policy doesn’t offer any coverage to help mitigate or repair her ruined basement.
The flooding destroyed her furnace, hot water heater, washer and dryer. For six weeks, she was without hot water and used a public laundromat. Eventually, someone gave her a washer and dryer, and she dipped into her 401k to once again have hot water in her home.
Eventually, she received the news that the city wasn’t found liable for the occurrence. The municipality’s insurance policy wouldn’t cover any costs beyond $5,000.
Already, she owes the disaster relief company about $30,000. About $40,000 more would be necessary to restore her home to what it was.
SMITHFIELD INSURANCE
Smithfield City is insured through Utah Local Governments Trust, a governmental entity that provides liability coverage to municipalities.
According to the Transparent Utah website, its CEO — Steven Hansen — made over $320,000 in salary alone in 2021.
It’s the same insurance company that provides coverage for Cache County, Logan, Hyde Park, Hyrum, North Logan, Nibley, Paradise, Providence, Richmond, Tremonton, Wellsville and several other cities throughout Utah.
Their Mission Statement and Code of Ethics are displayed in their employees’ email signatures and on their website.
“Provide superior products and services at the lowest possible price,” the mission statement reads.
Its ethics are to “obey the law,” “take care of members,” “take care of employees,” and “take ownership.
In handling claims, ULGT hires third-party adjusters.
DETERMINING LIABILITY
Ryan VenHuizen was the third-party adjuster who worked with Smithfield and Oak Street residents to investigate the Sep. 16 occurrence. His emails identify him as a “claims professional” working in Texas for Constitution State Services.
On Oct. 12, he emailed Hatch and stated he was still “working with the city to finalize our investigation and make a determination” on the municipality’s liability.
“If we do not find any negligence on their behalf, there is a limited benefit of funding available for any sewer backup,” he said in the email. “We will be able to determine how much of that benefit can be afforded per household.”
No negligence was found.
According to Constitution State Services’ website, this is more common than not in their handling of general liability claims.
“61% of general liability claims against our insureds are denied based on a determination of no legal liability or they are withdrawn,” the site says.
Such a statistic makes CSS a profitable choice for insurance companies. If their clients aren’t found liable, they do not need to pay the damages for occurrences such as the one in Smithfield.
INQUIRIES ABOUT INVESTIGATION
When asked by The Herald Journal what was considered in the investigation that determined Smithfield not liable, ULGT representatives would not answer, saying they couldn’t discuss the case due to open claims.
On Tuesday, Jeff Rowley — ULGT’s claims manager — said he was working with VenHuizen to provide the city with information they could pass along to The Herald Journal.
“I’ve asked our claims adjuster who handled the file to assemble all of the facts, and the reasoning behind our decision along with the state law that would apply, and put that in a summary document,” he said. “I think that should answer your questions.”
He said the document could be expected Tuesday evening. It was never sent.
Tuesday evening, The Herald Journal sent official record requests to Smithfield City and ULGT for further information on the decision.
The requests included petition for “any reports or correspondence about the incident, as well as any maintenance records on the equipment/pipes that malfunctioned to cause it.”
Wednesday morning, ULGT IT and Support Services Manager Brady Loveland sent a reply.
He said the company had received legal counsel and determined all records requested are “protected” under Utah Code.
After The Herald Journal appealed the decision, Craig Hale — a partner at Hale Wood Law and ULGT's general counsel — replied.
He said ULGT rejected the appeal. He also said he advised Rowley not to provide the document he talked about on Tuesday.
"Please direct any further questions to me," he said in the email.
Smithfield has yet to answer the records request made to them.
ULGT CEO’S TAKE
Though inquiries as to the details of the investigation that led to the city being determined not liable have gone largely unanswered, Hansen maintains Smithfield could not have done anything better on Sep. 16.
“The city didn’t do anything wrong,” he said. “That’s as simple as it gets.”
He explained that cities’ insurance policies must require the municipality to be negligent to pay for damages, even if the damages are caused through the misfunction of city property.
“If we owed the claim, if the city was negligent, we’re there. I mean we pay millions of dollars a year in claims, but we have to make sure that the city has responsibility,” he explained.
Hansen would not discuss the city’s response time nor any possibility that they could have diverted the water away from the manhole.
“They did exactly what they should have,” he said. “They did the best job.”
Though he said he and his company have “sympathies and feelings for these people,” he doesn’t think there would be a realistic way to provide an insurance policy that would have covered this incident.
When asked what he would advise the residents to do in their current positions, he said they should appreciate the $5,000.
“Honestly if I was them, I would be grateful that the city offered me $5,000 under a no-fault policy. That’s what I would do,” he said. “I would say thank you to the city because commercial carriers aren’t going to do that, and we do for our members.”
With his yearly salary of more than $300,000, maybe thanking the city is all Hansen would need to worry about if he was in Hatch’s position.
The path forward isn’t so simple for Oak Street's residents.
“It makes me angry,” she said. “I bought this house because it had four bedrooms and I could have my family come and stay. But I can’t now. I don’t have the room for them.”
During her several conversations with The Herald Journal, she did express appreciation for the sympathy she received from insurance representatives.
Still, she doesn’t know where she will get the money she owes the disaster relief company or the funds to repair her basement.
“Quite frankly, I’m not young anymore,” she said. “I don’t even know if I would live long enough to pay for it.”
She also doesn’t feel the gratitude towards the city Hansen recommended.
“It’s my understanding that most of them are not accepting it,” she said about her and her neighbors’ reactions to the offer of $5,000. “It’s just not enough.”
With several neighbors still wading through the financial mess the flooding caused, Hatch is not alone in her frustrations.
“We love Smithfield. Our children grew up here,” Hollee Krusi said. “It’s a great place to live, and I just don’t understand why they’re being so not forthcoming with this.”
