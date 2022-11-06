While construction of the new Heritage Park in downtown Montpelier has been delayed, a $5,000 grant was recently received for the park from the Union Pacific Foundation. The grant was awarded to the Montpelier Community Foundation and will be used as soon as the park and downtown renovation project has been awarded to a general contractor.
In a letter received from Union Pacific Foundation president Scott Moore, he states that “Union Pacific has a long-standing commitment to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve and where our employees live and work. Our vision is that Union Pacific employees will take pride in their company’s civic leadership, and that all our stakeholders will appreciate and recognize Union Pacific as an excellent corporate citizen.”
Moore continued by saying, “We extend our best wishes for continued success as a vital local resource.”
“Through the years, the Union Pacific Foundation has been a huge supporter of Montpelier for city and non-profit projects. These funds will help to improve our downtown business district with the installation of this important park as a focal point for community enhancement,” said Montpelier Community Foundation president Steve Allred. “Once the downtown project is ultimately awarded to a general contractor, the downtown area will be on its way to major improvements.”
Due to the state of the economy coming out of the pandemic period, availability of general contractors and construction materials at reasonable prices has not been available. At the original downtown renovation bid opening in March 2022, no public works general contractors made offers. Since then efforts through local and regional general contractors produced one rejected bid at over double the architect’s original estimates. With the recent construction slowdown due to higher interest rates and consumer demand, construction prices are moderating and material costs are decreasing spiking hopes that new bid quotes will be more in line with anticipated budgets. Representatives from the City of Montpelier and the Montpelier Community Foundation are working with the architects in moving the project along for hopeful start in the spring of 2023.
Allred reports that all donations and grants to the foundation received thus far are being held in trust for the project. All donor engraved stone pavers have been etched and stored for installation. In addition, funds received for the six large historical murals to be installed in Heritage Park have been paid for and are currently under production.
In new news, the foundation has located another source to engrave additional stone pavers for those who missed out in the first round. When the existing engraving business closed down, the foundation ceased the fundraising for the stone pavers. Soon those who would like to participate in this permanent recognition in Heritage Park will be able to enjoy this opportunity. More information will be announced soon.
Previously known as Lions Club Park, the new Heritage Park will be located across Washington Street from city hall and almost next door to the Butch Cassidy Museum. The park renovation is slated to begin in spring 2023.
