While construction of the new Heritage Park in downtown Montpelier has been delayed, a $5,000 grant was recently received for the park from the Union Pacific Foundation. The grant was awarded to the Montpelier Community Foundation and will be used as soon as the park and downtown renovation project has been awarded to a general contractor.

In a letter received from Union Pacific Foundation president Scott Moore, he states that “Union Pacific has a long-standing commitment to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve and where our employees live and work. Our vision is that Union Pacific employees will take pride in their company’s civic leadership, and that all our stakeholders will appreciate and recognize Union Pacific as an excellent corporate citizen.”


