West Side’s first school board meeting of 2022 was an interesting mixture of standard meeting and a lesson in how to hold a public meeting.
The reason for the lesson was to help the two new board members Solomon Nielsen and Angela Beckstead acclimate to their new positions. Their very first act of business was to vote on the chairman and vice chairman positions. Both positions were unanimously filled by Bracken Henderson as the chairman, for the second year in a row, and John Jensen as vice chair.
The bulk of the meeting was taken up discussing the supplemental levy and the fundraising status of the new addition.
The annual supplemental levy is used by the district for maintenance and operation costs such as paying the janitors and the power bill. The district has been sending out mailers for the past few years to help inform the public about the levy. The amount of the levy is the same as it has been every year, $90,000, which is incredible considering the district’s annual growth rate, 5-6%. At present the supplemental levy of West Side School District is the third lowest in the entire state.
The fund raising for the new addition is nearly complete; they just need $7,000 more and then a matching grant from the Miller Family Foundation of $400,000, will kick in.
So far the district has raised $1.1 million in cash, $208,000 in volunteer labor and $183,000 in donated materials. Even with the matching donation the project will still be $500,000 — $700,000 deficient to complete all phases of the project. One of the key problems is inflation. This has been significant. Furthermore, some of the sub contractors are hesitant to bid on parts of the project because they are still nine months to a year from being able to complete their work. While the district was able to get the steel for the structure before it skyrocketed, materials like drywall, screws and paint are still increasing in price, so some prioritization was in order.
The project is being divided up into three areas of emphasis, Area A: the classrooms above the kitchen and multipurpose courts/cafeteria, Area B: the new entryway bridging between the north entrance of the Elwell Gym and the new addition, and Area C: the new classrooms on the east side of the Elwell Gym. Area B is currently at the bottom of the priority list as it would service a mostly aesthetic purpose and other conveniences for the district.
In closing there was a brief debate over when the school board would hold meetings for the 2022 calendar year it was decided that as a general rule the school board would be meeting at 8PM every third Monday of the month unless stated otherwise.