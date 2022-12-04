Following are Honor Roll students for the first trimester, with grade level.
4.0
Bassett, Danielle 12
Beard, Presley 12
Bee, Travis 12
Beresford, Tyler 12
Collins, Porter 12
Criswell, Koriauna 12
Donaghue, Savannah 12
Eborn, LaToya 12
Farmer, Jazlyn 12
Garbett, Jordon 12
Hanson, Lucas 12
Harwood, Tiarra 12
Hoge, Erika 12
Long, Lucy 12
Murdoch, Kayla 12
Neal, Tayson 12
Newman, McKenna 12
Newton, Neoma 12
Pelto, Walker 12
Pinkston, Benjamin 12
Probst, Audrey 12
Ray, Justin 12
Reese, Victoria 12
Saunders, Tyler 12
Sellers, Marlee 12
Skinner, McKesson 12
Slivinski, Jon 12
Thornton, Ethan 12
Walker, Joshua 12
Vargason, Tavin 12
Zilles, Seth 12
Blanton, Connor 11
Declark, Ethan 11
Goostrey, Matthew 11
Grandy, McKenna 11
Harper, Celeste 11
Hayes, Tiffany 11
Higley, Cassidy 11
Holmquist, Matthew 11
Jensen, Lily 11
Kent, Avery 11
McLeish, Aiden 11
Murphy, Attyana 11
Reese, Henry 11
Roberge, Alin 11
Roberts, Taylor 11
Robinson, Kenna 11
Schwab, Kalista 11
Yorgason, Aliandra 11
Collins, Brinley 10
Daynes, Brennya 10
Garbett, Addison 10
Hoge, Devan 10
Jacobson, Mailee 10
Jorgensen, Samarra 10
Keetch, Miya 10
Murdoch, Camiley 10
Neal, Tayzley 10
Ray, Alyssa 10
Ream, Aracilla 10
Rigby, RaKae 10
Saxton, Giulianna 10
Warner, Kasen 10
Bassett, Joslyn 9
Bytheway, Hadley 9
Cochran, Paizlee 9
Farmer, Lexie 9
Fisher, Lindsay 9
Gertler, Evelyne 9
Harper, Samantha 9
Holmquist, Joshua 9
lsh, Jonathan 9
Jacobson, Nivelli 9
Jensen, Anna 9
Jensen, Eli 9
Passey, Mackenzie 9
Pelto, Boston Laurie 9
Ray, Akemi 9
Robinson, Haylee 9
Skinner, Kortlyn 9
Smith, Olivia 9
Taylor, Emma 9
3.5 - 3.99
