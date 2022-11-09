The Logan City School District Board of Education drafted an updated “inclusion statement” in response to continued comments surrounding pride flags in schools.
At recent school board meetings, concerned parents, teachers and students have come to the board with their thoughts and feelings surrounding pride flags displayed in schools.
Though the board has indicated they are not going to make a policy on the issue, at a meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Frank Schofield read a draft of a new inclusion statement, specifically including a brief statement about signage in elementary schools.
The statement discusses the role of educators in promoting a safe and inclusive environment in schools. A paragraph near the end of the statement discusses teachers personalizing their approaches to providing safe and inclusive class environments with the use of classroom displays.
“The board recognizes that some images have multiple possible interpretations which are influenced by the experiences and beliefs of the viewer,” Schofield said, reading from the statement.
The statement mentioned it is the parents' duty to help their children interpret different signs.
"Because these family discussions can often be more appropriately managed as students mature, such images are only recommended in schools at the middle and high school levels,” Schofield read.
After reading the statement, board members shared their personal opinions on the matter. Board Member Larry Williams suggested the board strike the paragraph that limits the images to only secondary schools, mentioning that while discussing this topic with community members, the district's mission statement has come up numerous times.
“If we’re going to adhere to our mission statement, I believe that if we’re going to ensure all students leave our schools ready to create a positive future for themselves and their community, we should not limit signs and symbols of inclusion at any point during our students K through 12 experience,” Williams said.
Board Member Frank Stewart disagreed with striking the paragraph, saying educators teach many kids topics based on their maturity level.
He also mentioned his concerns surrounding the board not making a strict policy on the matter, saying the board might have to revisit the topic in a few years.
He also feels the signs only address the challenges of specific students.
“Every student that goes through our district has a challenge of some kind,” Stewart said. “I don’t see one symbol over another, or one representing every student that would have a concern with something going on in their personal lives.”
Board Member Ann Geary expressed the importance of the language used in the paragraph — specifically that the board is not banning signage, but recommending it is only displayed at middle schools and high schools.
She said it is important that the board made the statement to provide guidance for teachers and comfort for parents.
Board Member Gregg Miller expressed his concerns that without a policy the issue is going to fall to staff and teachers, and could potentially create tension in schools.
“I don’t know how to face this to make everybody happy,” Miller said.
Board Member Kristie Cooley agreed with Miller, saying people on both sides are trying to love their own children the best way they can.
“We want to come to a common ground where we do what's best for all children,” Cooley said. “It’s hard to define what that is.”
While she expressed how the inclusion statement will be beneficial, she indicated the statement is just the first step toward making a policy.
The board finished the discussion by mentioning there will be many continued discussions on the matter at upcoming meetings, and encouraged and thanked those who have been attending meetings to express their thoughts and opinions on the subject.
“It makes us realize you love children and that you are concerned about your children,” Cooley said.
