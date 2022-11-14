Carolyn Tanner Irish Pavilion

A new pavilion slated to overlook the Quad at USU has been announced as part of the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center. 

 Utah State University

A new addition is being made to Utah State University's historic quad in honor of longtime supporter of the school, Carolyn Tanner Irish.

The Carolyn Tanner Irish Pavilion is a gift for the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center from the Tanner Charitable Trust. The memorial gift will honor the legacy of the well-known retired 10th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah, Carolyn Tanner Irish, according to an announcement made by USU on Friday.


