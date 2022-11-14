A new addition is being made to Utah State University's historic quad in honor of longtime supporter of the school, Carolyn Tanner Irish.
The Carolyn Tanner Irish Pavilion is a gift for the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center from the Tanner Charitable Trust. The memorial gift will honor the legacy of the well-known retired 10th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah, Carolyn Tanner Irish, according to an announcement made by USU on Friday.
The pavilion will celebrate Irish’s “longstanding support for education, and, in particular, the humanities,” the announcement states.
Sitting on the southwest corner of the Quad, between Ray B. West Building and Old Main, the Carolyn Tanner Irish Pavilion will be an event space and multipurpose room that leads out to a rooftop terrace. The announcement said the space will include adaptable furniture configurations to host a broad range of activities such as social gatherings, lectures, faculty meetings, conference sessions or student club activities.
In 1996, Irish became one of the first women to be elected a bishop in the Episcopal Church when she was elected as bishop of the the Diocese of Utah. According to the announcement, Irish prioritized financial transparency and stewardship for the 22 churches in her diocese.
Until her death in June 2021, Irish was a “vocal advocate for immigrants, LGBTQ+ inclusion, interfaith dialog and reverence for the natural world,” the announcement states.
Irish also served as a trustee of the Tanner Charitable Trust and Tanner Lectures on Human Values since it began in 1978. According to the announcement, she committed to charitable giving and good cooperate citizenship throughout her life. In 2002, she was given an honorary doctorate from USU.
The home to the pavilion, the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center, has goals to ensure that students and staff apart of the new Department of World Languages and Cultures can “flourish as one,” according to the announcement.
There will be a cultural hub for each degree language, a lobby and a small café within the new center, the announcement states. Language labs, a technology studio, a reflection room and dedicated language-testing rooms can all be used by students and faculty.
“Student-focused spaces within the new center will cultivate cultural exchange in a lively and welcoming environment and help students gain the communication expertise and cultural knowledge they need to be leaders in their professions and communities,” the announcement states.
