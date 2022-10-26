Nuclear Research-Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy says the Idaho National Laboratory will receive $150 million for infrastructure improvements to boost nuclear research and development. The department on Tuesday said the money is part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act that includes $375 billion over a decade to fight climate change. The department said the money will support a dozen projects at the lab's Advanced Test Reactor and Materials Fuels Complex. The lab is one of 17 Energy Department national labs and is the nation's top advanced nuclear energy research lab. The lab in eastern Idaho is a key component in a U.S. effort to revamp the nation's nuclear power industry.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho National Laboratory in the eastern part of the state will receive $150 million for infrastructure improvements to boost nuclear research and development, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday.

