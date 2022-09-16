hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

During a meeting on Tuesday, the Cache County Council voted for all unelected county employees to receive an 8% increase to their total pay as a cost of living adjustment.

The issue was discussed in a workshop before the meeting, where the county’s Human Resources Director, Amy Adams, told the council that 39 county employees have left in the past nine months. In 2021, 38 county employees left their positions.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you