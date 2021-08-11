100 Years ago
August 12,1921
Montpelier Examiner
CHOP DOWN THE WEEDS.
The streets of Montpelier are lined with big, noxious weeds which are thriving unmolested by the grubbing hoes of the street department. There is no question but that the city’s appearance would be greatly Improved by the removal of the weeds from along the sides of the road, and especially would it add to the comfort of pedestrians if the “weeds abutting the sidewalks were chopped down.
75 Years ago
August 9, 1956
News-Examiner
LARGE CROWD ATTENDS
ANNUAL RICH REUNION
Between four and five hundred members attended the Charles C. Rich family reunion Saturday Bear Lake Stake tabernacle. Nearly 1400 people heard President David O. Mackay, who was a guest speaker on the program.
Other numbers on the program included an organ prelude by Mrs, Ruth Pugmire; hymn, “Come, Come Y e Saints”; invocation, President L. Burdette Pugmire; selection, ladies quartet comprised of Darlene Rich, Irene Wyler, Velma Hansen and Leonora Stucki; Rich (family genealogy, Mrs. Zula Cole; remarks, President Chase, U. S. A . C , Logan; vocal solo, Thomas Vaterlaus honoring Dr. Edward Rich, Lyman H. Rich; violin soloCleone R. Eccle; selection’, ladies quartet; closing hymn, “{em style=”text-align: center;”}We Thank Thee O God for a Prophet{/em}”; benediction, President Ray N A. Welker
50 Years Ago
August 12, 1971
Montpelier Examiner
Extension Home Economist
Mattress makers are finding even their contribution to society is being changed. Within the next few years, more of the American public may be’ sleeping on water rather than innerspring or foam rubber mattresses, says Mrs. Ruth Spidahl, extension state home economics “leader of the University of Idaho.
The new type of mattress is a water-filled, heavy-duty transparent vinyl bag that you can sit on, lie on or bounce on. The degree of hardness is regulated by the quantity of water put into it, and it’s kept cool, lukewarm or warm by a thermostat controlled heating device.
Leaks should only occur when the mattress is punctured with a sharp utensil and there are kits to patch it. Some water-filled mattresses have a vinyl tank surrounding the mattress to help control leaks, says Mrs. Spidahl.
Colored oil can be added to the water for interest and decorating coordination.
25 years ago
August 1996
The News-Examiner
Library, senior citizen center to benefit from woman’s will
Grace Thiel, long time Montpelier resident, who died July 13, willed her estate in essence to three beneficiaries. One-third of the estate will go to her nephew William Smith of Lewiston, one-third will go to the Bear Lake County Library and a third will go to the local senior citizens.
In addition $10,000 was left to a close friend.
Mr. Smith, as executor of the estate, is still attempting to ascertain the extent of the estate that is in stocks, bonds, certificates of deposit, bank accounts, in a small amount of jewelry and in real property. The estate, according to Smith, could be worth as much as $1 million. He has about completed the inventory, but must still get appraisals on the value of the property.
Grace, who died at age 94 at the Bear Lake Nursing home, wrote the will in her own handwriting between the dates of 1983 and this year. The final entry was on March 17,1996.
The will is currently in the process of probate, Many of the small bequest and gifts have already been taken care of. For example her piano was given to the senior center in Montpelier a couple of years ago.