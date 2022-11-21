By the end of 2024, the Bear Lake Marina is anticipated to double in size.
On Nov. 16, an open house was held to discuss the Bear Lake Marina Expansion Project — the construction of a new-and-improved marina for the lake planned by a partnership between the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management and the Utah Department of Natural Resources.
According to an information packet released after the open house, the new marina will have additional boat slips, launch ramps and will be deeper than before.
In 2005, the need to expand the marina was identified, according to the release. In 2016, a study was conducted by Utah State Parks to understand what the scope and cost of an expansion would be.
This year, funding for the project was approved and those working on the project just need to complete the Environmental Review and Permitting Process to determine the most appropriate location for the expansion, as well as obtain construction permits.
According to the release, there are a few different reasons for this expansion. One of these is to “improve lake access.”
“The current marina does not adequately support boat launches when water levels are low,” the packet said. “An additional boat ramp is needed for future recreational access.”
Along with that, the expanded area of the marina will be deeper than the existing one, to accommodate all sizes of boats.
Another reason for expansion is safety. The release states the future marina will require traffic studies to provide emergency services with quicker access to the lake as well as a quicker evacuation method.
The expansion will also ensure people are receiving proper inspections of their boats before they launch them into the lake.
Additionally, the lake has experienced an increase in visitation over the past several years, so the expansion will increase the lakes capacity with additional boat slips and parking for vehicles and boat trailers.
The release estimates the current marina will be expanded to roughly double its size, with a new seven-lane boat ramp.
Four concept locations have been chosen for the expansion, including West Beach North, West Beach South, Rendezvous Beach and Rainbow Cove. In the release, these locations are compared based on environmental impact, constructability, operations and maintenance, accessibility and cost.
The preferred concept location will be chosen sometime between now and the end of January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.