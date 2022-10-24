Throughout the day on Halloween, the streets of downtown Logan will be filled with what appear to be ghosts, goblins and ghouls.
The Logan Downtown Alliance has invited Cache Valley community members to come together in downtown Logan for the 19th annual Halloween Treat Walk on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Gary Saxton, the manager for the alliance, said over 60 local downtown businesses will be welcoming dressed up trick-or-treaters. Parents and kids alike are invited to join.
“They’ll have candy for moms and dads and kids,” Saxton said.
A Halloween Treat Walk Poster in a door or window will be the signal that the business is participating in the walk. The businesses will be located between 200 North and 119 South, and 100 West to 100 East. According to the Logan Downtown Alliance website, the walk is estimated to take around two hours to complete.
Saxton said the annual Halloween event is the perfect place for Cache Valley families to come together for the holiday.
“It’s during the day, it’s safe and it’s a good way for the general public to socialize with each other,” Saxton said.
Along with that, the day is exciting for local businesses, as it allows them to connect with the community.
“Businesses love to have the patrons come visit them,” Saxton said. “It seems to work great for everyone.”
The goal of the Logan Downtown Alliance, according to Saxton, is to invite the general public, and the greater Cache Valley area, to the hub of the county — downtown Logan. As downtown is a strong asset for the community, Saxton said, the alliance attempts to engage with citizens and visitors in a meaningful way.
“We’re able to host this event because it accomplishes all those objectives,” Saxton said.
Though downtown is a well-known area of the valley, Saxton said not everyone is familiar with it. The Treat Walk is the perfect opportunity, Saxton said, for those who might not know what downtown has to offer to come and learn of local businesses.
“Whether you are new or old, the objective is the same,” Saxton said, “to get people together to see how amazing downtown is and to mingle with neighbors and friends.”
