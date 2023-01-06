eagles SECONDARY [FILE]

Bald eagles gather in a tree along the shore of Bear Lake State Park, Idaho, on in February 2021. 

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Bear Lake’s biggest winter event of the year is coming up this month, aiming to raising money for local non-profit The Family Place.

The festivities will be held Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Utah Bear Lake State Park Marina and Sunrise Resort and Event Center. According to the event’s website, the state parks entrance fee at the marina will be waived for attendees with the hope donations will be made to the nonprofit the event is fundraising for.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.