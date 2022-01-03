Editor's note: Following is letter written to The Herald Journal nominating a member of the community for Cache Valley Resident of the Year. The newspaper staff had already made its annual selection when the nomination came in, but we decided the essay would be worth sharing with readers on this page.
My name is Julie Benson and I would like to nominate Kathy Chudoba as the Resident of the Year for 2021.
I first met Kathy a couple of years ago when I first volunteered for Loaves and Fishes community meal. She was one of the people there. It wasn’t until later that I learned she is a meal planner for this event.
Loaves and Fishes happens twice a month so at least once a month she and her committee plan a meal for about 200 people. It takes lots of coordination to figure out what to fix, where to get all the food — using donations of goods or money — and then to figure out the best way to prepare it all using various volunteers that have to be trained each meal.
Kathy has been doing this since the first meal back in 2010. She is always positive and greets volunteers and patrons with a smile and knows so many individually and loves spending time talking to each one. Following are some things she wrote to the committee and board in her report on the holiday meal:
Finally, two stories about our feeding hearts and souls, not just bellies.
One of our regular guests, perhaps late middle-aged man, asked to talk with me. He had recently welcomed an acquaintance who had cancer and had been living in her car to stay with him. She died in his arms a month later, just a few weeks ago. He had also recently lost a daughter-in-law, and he lost his son last year. He wondered if LF would like his friend’s clothes to put on a table to give away. I thanked him and suggested Somebody’s Attic or the DI might be better since all the clothes would be the same size and so would only fit a limited number of guests. We must have talked for 15 minutes, with tears rolling down his face. He was clearly appreciative of being able to talk about the recent loss of multiple family members and friends, as he worked through his sadness.
A second regular guest is a single man, middle-aged, my height, and a Spanish speaker. He’s been in Cache Valley for about two years and wants to meet more people. He noticed the word “fellowship” on a sign about First Pres’s socials after Sunday services. Carolina (not “our” Carolina but a volunteer who comes frequently and loves to help serve food) provided translation and I let him know about the two Sunday services at the church, and gave a non-member’s description of how each was unique. Not sure whether he attended one of the Sunday services yesterday, but it was just another example of why people want to join us for our meals and why they keep coming back.
As I have worked with volunteers at Loaves and Fishes I have learned that Kathy is also involved in Cache Community Connections that is an organization that tries to build bridges. One of the members of that groups spoke so highly of Kathy and how she just exudes love and acceptance for all.
She also works at Utah State and has such a great love for her students there.
I know it is difficult to single out one person in an organization such as Loaves and Fishes, but I truly feel that Kathy has been an ongoing presence and is so recognizable to so many people. She may be small in stature, but she makes up for it with enthusiasm, positivity, and love. She definitely makes a difference in our community in peaceful and loving ways. I hope you will consider Kathy for this honor.