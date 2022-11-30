Support Local Journalism

Often, Thanksgiving is a time to keep family traditions alive, and the Bear Lake High School Student Council continues a tradition begun in the last several years: gathering donations and purchasing the ingredients for full turkey dinners for area residents who might not otherwise have a Thanksgiving dinner.

Because of generous donations by area businesses and citizens, the students this year helped 78 families and almost 300 people who enjoyed turkey, stuffing, potatoes, yams, cranberries, and pies. They also enjoyed rolls donated by David Ream, who loves to keep alive a tradition his family started over a decade ago in Salt Lake City. Ream and his family spent hours mixing, kneading, and baking more than 274 rolls.


