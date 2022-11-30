ABOVE: BLHS Student Council officers worked hard to gather donations, go shopping, and organize the ingredients for full Thanksgiving dinners for 78 families in the Valley. Pictured here are seniors Preston Hardcastle, Matix Jacobson, Porter Collins, Josh Walker, Lucy Long, Avery Kent, Kalista Schwab, Victoria Reese, and Savy Donaghue.
LEFT: Seventy-eight full Thanksgiving dinners await pickup.
Seventy-eight full Thanksgiving dinners await pickup.
Often, Thanksgiving is a time to keep family traditions alive, and the Bear Lake High School Student Council continues a tradition begun in the last several years: gathering donations and purchasing the ingredients for full turkey dinners for area residents who might not otherwise have a Thanksgiving dinner.
Because of generous donations by area businesses and citizens, the students this year helped 78 families and almost 300 people who enjoyed turkey, stuffing, potatoes, yams, cranberries, and pies. They also enjoyed rolls donated by David Ream, who loves to keep alive a tradition his family started over a decade ago in Salt Lake City. Ream and his family spent hours mixing, kneading, and baking more than 274 rolls.
With help from Patti Perkins, Brady Jensen, Nancy Talbot, and others at Broulims, the student council was able to gather the ingredients and deliver 16 meals to Tracy Schumacher at the Montpelier SEICAA office before helping other community members who delivered the dinners to the families.
With another Thanksgiving behind them, the student council now focuses on the annual toys for tots, or Secret Santa, program. They are receiving gift ideas from parents who would otherwise struggle to give their children presents on Christmas morning and will work hard to fulfill as many wishes as possible.
Wish lists should have come in by Nov. 28, but definitely no later than Dec. 5. Anyone who would like to “adopt” a child or even a family for Christmas is encouraged to call the high school as soon as possible and leave their name and phone number. Student Council Advisor Tammy Stephens will get with you and help you to “adopt” them.
Pickup is on Friday, Dec. 16, at the high school from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
