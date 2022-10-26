With the forecast of wind, a cold front, with possible snow in the mountains this weekend, my husband and I ventured for a drive through Emigration Canyon before the sun set to see the leaf-change before the leaves are possibly stripped from their branches. Surprise! Too late! However, a few Quaking Aspen trees were still aglow with yellow and gold leaves accented among the tall Evergreen Pine trees to make our trip worthwhile after all.
What we did notice in particular on the way north out of town on State Street was that the trees were ablaze with brilliant colors right here in Preston. So, the next day, we took another afternoon drive in the same direction and “oohed” and “ahhed” at the brilliant reds, yellows and golds right here in Preston on our way to Foster Reservoir where we saw the reflection of the vivid colors in the water while we ate our supper we picked up at Burger King on the way out of town to watch the sunset. We didn’t have to travel as far as we did the day before to photograph the more beautiful atmosphere of the climax of Fall in all its array in our own backyard.
This is the last week to visit the Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow, a self-guided walk located in the backyard of Jackie and Kim Hirschi at 175 North 800 West, Preston, Thursday, October 27, Friday, October 28, Saturday, October 29, 7-10 p.m., $3.00 for regular admission, $5 for Trick-Or-Treating. They will be open on Halloween, Monday, October 31, 7–9 p.m., $5 for regular admission and $7 for Trick-Or-Treating. They also have grilled hot dogs on Friday night and grilled hamburgers on Saturday night available for purchase. All money goes to charity to benefit, this year, 18-month-old Grace Foote (Hirschi’s granddaughter with Brain Stem disability) as well as continues to fill bags with supplies for the homeless. Displays of animatronic items, live characters with the aid of fog, strobe and fluorescent lighting is all for the entrance fee. Experience a guided tour through a haunted graveyard, visit a mad scientist lab, encounter vampires, zombies and witches! Fun and exciting activities for young visitors and large scares for everyone wishing to be horrified.
Twenty Preston Young Single Adults in their Ward brought pumpkins and carving tools for their Family Home Evening activity on Monday, October 17. Pumpkins and tools were provided for those who didn’t have them to bring. They had fun carving all kinds of faces and creative designs. They had apples and caramel for refreshments.
Over 100 people attended the Preston South Stake Relief Society Fireside, at the stake center on Sunday, October 16. Former Logan Temple President and retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and fighter Pilot, Jerry Nelson, discussed “What Defines You.” Nelson, born and raised in Montpelier, Idaho, and his wife, Ruth, have lived a life of adventure with Nelson serving 28 years in the U.S. Air Force with over 200 combat missions. Their church service has spanned the globe across wards, branches, missions and temples. He talked about the Abrahamic Covenant and the temple tying it into patriotism. Chocolate chip Crumbl Cookies were served.
The Tessa Winn Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers met at the home of Evelyn Jensen on Tuesday, October 11. The history was given by Kathy Bettz about her great-grandfather. Kathy Bettz also told about the Artifact, a potato masher made out of wood in the shape of a bottle. The lesson “Find Your Romance” was given by Merrie Mozingo. A Frog-Eye Salad and chicken salad sandwiches on a small roll was provided by Evelyn Jensen served to the seven members for refreshments.
Congratulations to Khyleigh and Wyatt Cazier on the birth of their first child, Emersyn Jo, who arrived safely two weeks early via emergency C-Section, weighting 7 lbs., 7 oz., 20 inches long, with lots of dark hair. Grandma Tonia of Preston said she is ready to spoil her little pumpkin.
Every week it’s FunDay Friday to find some “treasures.” You may keep, re-hide or gift your new treasure when you find it.
The Preston Idaho Family History Center, Class 4 via Zoom: Thursday, October 27, “Basic Research Skills in the Family History Guide, Books, Research Wiki, BYU Family History Library, and the Salt Lake City Family History Library.” Class 5, Monday, October 31, “Basic Memories: Gallery which includes photos, documents, stories, and audio. Family Fun through FamilySearch and photo apps.”
The Larsen-Sant Library carved Pumpkin Contest winners will be announced on Friday, October 28.
“Preparing Children for School Success,” Birth to age 5, will be held on Thursday, October 27, 6-8 p.m., at the Larsen-Sant Library. They will be learning about language and literacy for families with children ages 4-5. Dinner and childcare provided.
The Worm Creek Theatre will show the movie “Black Adam” on October 28, 29, and 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.