Have you ever seen those historical before and after architecture photos? The “before” shows a beautiful, ornate old building; the “after” is a recent photo where the historic building is gone and was replaced by an ugly one—like a warehouse. Unless you were alive during the old building’s era, you discover through photos we lost something great we never knew we had.
Avocados are like that. They have gone from something once big, plentiful, and tasty to something much less impressive. A California avocado used to cost around 25 cents at the grocery store and was taken for granted, especially by those who lived in southern California with avocado trees in many backyards.
Though avocados are native to Mexico, they have been intertwined with California history and culture since the 1870s, when a judge from Santa Barbara imported and grew avocados from Mexico. In the 1920s, there was an unusual variety of avocado developed in the Los Angeles area named after Rudolph Hass, a postman who planted an avocado seed in La Habra Heights. The resulting Hass avocado had a creamy, nutty taste which stood out from the other trees in the orchard. Rudolph Hass received the first patent ever for a tree and sold nursery cultivars from the original tree. In 1948, Hass planted an 80 acre avocado orchard in the town of Fallbrook, California, leading to Fallbrook declaring itself the "avocado capital of the world.” Fallbrook has the quintessential southern California weather and geography, perfect for growing avocados. By the 1960s, Hass had overcome other avocado varieties in popularity and is still the primary variety found in grocery stores today.
But despite the long history and the idyllic avocado landscape of Fallbrook, now there is another avocado capital of the world: Michoacán, Mexico. How did this happen?
In 1994, Mexico, Canada and the United States enacted NAFTA—the North American Free Trade Agreement—creating a free trade zone and lifting a 1914 ban on Mexican avocados. The 80-year-old ban was lifted incrementally at first, then totally. An avocado boom followed. What was once a peculiar fruit mostly enjoyed by Californians, is now a grocery staple in every state—and the avocados are from Mexico. Even in Fallbrook, the local grocery stores carry Mexican avocados.
The boom was in part fueled by the avocado industry promoting guacamole during the Super Bowl. Why the Super Bowl? The invention of Doritos—the first nationally distributed tortilla chip—and the dawn of the Super Bowl both came in the 1960s. Then the Super Bowl went from being the big game for football fanatics to a general excuse for people to get together for a party—naturally paving the way for guacamole and chips to become a game-time party snack. Avocados are now the official food of the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is America’s top avocado-eating day, with estimates of over 100 million pounds of guacamole being consumed during the game. So with increasing nationwide demand for avocados, Mexican imports are all good, right?
Here’s where it gets ugly. Growing avocados for US import has become so lucrative, native pine forests in Mexico are being destroyed in favor of avocado plantations. Much of this forest land is critical wintering habitat for the endangered Monarch butterfly. It’s estimated that 20,000 acres of forest are cut down each year and replaced by avocado groves; yet the US does not ban avocados from sources tied to illegal deforestation. There is no certification for avocado sustainability as there is for coffee beans.
Mexican drug cartels have turned into avocado cartels: extorting and taxing Mexican avocado farmers. If the farmers don’t pay the cartels, they may find their avocado packing plants burned down, or family members kidnapped or killed.
And availability has gotten shaky. In October, 2016, Mexican avocado growers withheld their shipments during negotiations for greater pay. In April, 2019, a Reuters headline read: “US will run out of avocados in three weeks if Trump shuts down the border.” In February, 2022, imports were halted after a US avocado plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat. Prices have risen steadily: last January the mainstream media fretted over record high avocado prices. One New York Post article began, “Super Bowl party hosts may want to skip the guacamole this year.”
There are reams of articles written over the years about the problems, mayhem and woes of Mexican avocado imports. But not one mentions the fact Mexican avocados are not as good as California ones—even though the California native Hass avocado is the most common variety grown in Mexico. We are paying $1.50 for a small, misshaped avocado, and we’re supposed to not notice, and be happy to have them. So, like the historic building that vanished and was replaced by the ugly warehouse, we have lost something many of us never knew we had.
