FANTASTICALLY FERMENTED
Do you know what kefir is? How about kombucha? Have you ever considered drinking fermented milk? What about black tea that’s been sitting in a jar on your shelf for two weeks? Disgusting, right? Or perhaps it’s the key to longevity, detoxification, healing the liver and rebuilding good flora to the digestive tract.
What if I told you that by drinking kefir, your mood would heighten, or that kombucha will eliminate build-up of plastics and heavy metals from your liver. No prescription required, no negative side effects and virtually no cost to you. “That’s crazy talk!” Or perhaps those who live within the Caucasus region and throughout China have been on to something for that past couple thousand years.
Far away on the Northern slopes of the Caucasus Mountains lives a race of people called the Caucasians. Between the Black and Caspian Seas, sandwiched between Russia in the north and Iran to the south, this inaccessible region was first populated about 45,000 years ago during the Neolithic period. The people of the region also have an amazing secret to longevity. Caucasians have the highest proportion of centenarians in the world.
What is their secret? First: Living at higher altitudes, where oxygen levels are lower, makes the body produce more red blood cells and blood vessels. Oxygen gets transported around the body faster and the abundance of blood vessels lower the chance of blockage that cause heart attacks and strokes.
Second: The air quality is better and free of pollution, and the people abstain from alcohol and smoking.
Third: The residents grow their own vegetables without the use of pesticides, and eat fruit straight from their trees. These contain high concentrations of antioxidants, vitamin C and minerals.
Lastly: A daily diet of cheese, yogurt and...you guessed it, fermented milk. By taking kefir grains (a natural micro organism of good bacteria and yeast) and adding them to milk, the Caucasus people found not only a way to preserve their milk and make it shelf stable, but also a fountain of youth. Studies have shown that kefir can improve digestion, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, prevent cancer, improve the immune system, and reduce asthma and allergies. The Turkish word “keyif” translates to “good feeling,” and that’s what you’re going to feel after drinking this fermented beverage.
More than 2,000 years ago in the Far East, the people of China began something similar with their tea. By adding a scoby (a cellulose mat that houses good bacteria and yeast cultures) to a clay jar of tea, the outcome was a bubbly, vinegar like beverage with a multitude of health benefits. Enhancing mental clarity, promotion of longevity, aiding in detoxification of the body and liver, maintaining probiotic, cardiovascular and gut health, the easing of joint pain, and an energy boost we could all use. Unfortunately the history and true origins of kombucha are lost to time, so we can only speculate on the details of who drank the “spoiled” tea first.
Are you still with me? Are you ready to give it a try? Before you run out and purchase a ton of glass jars and cheese cloth, make sure you like kefir and kombucha first. If you live in a large city like I do, finding a health food store that carries high-quality fermented beverages is easy. Those of you in more rural areas might find this a difficult task.
Not all kefir and kombucha are made equal, and there are as many different brands of these as there are of shoes. And just like picking the right pair of shoes, you have to find the one right for you. Eliminate brands that add unnecessary sugar, “natural flavors,” guar gum, corn syrups and anything else you feel shouldn’t be listed in the ingredients. Choose organic and raw, as anything pasteurized will only defeat the purpose—we’re drinking this stuff to be healthy, not to add to the problem.
Sample a multitude of brands and flavors, like you’re picking out an ice cream from 31 Flavors; minus the pink spoon. Remember, this is an acquired taste, and you might not be keen on the taste or texture at first, but after experiencing the health benefits and lift in your mood, you’ll learn to appreciate and enjoy these fermented drinks. As the Irish say: Sláinte!
For more information on fermented food and beverages, visit Donna Schwent on YouTube or at CulturedFoodLife.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.