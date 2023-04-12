s

Fermenting for your health.

 Brooke Phillips

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

FANTASTICALLY FERMENTED

Do you know what kefir is? How about kombucha? Have you ever considered drinking fermented milk? What about black tea that’s been sitting in a jar on your shelf for two weeks? Disgusting, right? Or perhaps it’s the key to longevity, detoxification, healing the liver and rebuilding good flora to the digestive tract.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.