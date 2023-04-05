...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected and may impact
the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Cookie-cutter homes, strip malls, congested highways and fast-food. This screams suburbia. In a city like mine that is expanding at a horrifying rate, one must find her inner “Country Bunkin” and make the most of what her family has. As more and more families get pushed off their farms and rural properties and into the cities, it is more important than ever to keep the country living mindset alive.
Fifteen years ago, I began my first above ground garden bed in the back yard of my suburban home. Most of what I planted failed, but a couple things took root and grew. I had accomplished growing something from a small plant, bought at the garden center at a home improvement store. For someone who had never grown anything, this was a victory!
The following season I tried again, and more plants took root, survived, and produced a small quantity of food. Soon I felt ready to take the next step and began growing from seed. To my surprise it was easy. All I had to do was read the instructions on the back of the seed packet, acquire some nutrient-rich soil, and water when needed, which in my location was often.
Success! I had done it. I had built the garden beds, I had found a supplier for quality soil, and I had successfully grown food from seed. Straight away I began to build a seed bank. This included organic store-bought seeds, as well as seeds from my own crops. But why stop there—I had room for trees on my little suburban plot. I carefully designed and redesigned my soon-to-be “Edible Secret Garden,” and over the years started adding trees, berry bushes, and expanded garden beds. Mind you, not everything survived: I was still learning, but I was on my way.
Growing food had become an addiction, and I wanted more. But it wasn’t just an addiction; it was also a challenge to find and engineer new places and ways to grow. Lately there has been a trend in vertical growing, and I’m about to hop on that bandwagon. I had thought that my backyard was topped out on space after the trees and garden beds, never giving much thought to my south-facing concrete patio which spans the length of my house. Oh Lord help me, a light bulb has just illuminated. Let the designing begin!
Brooke Phillips writes exclusively for the News-Examiner, from thedepths of Babylon.
