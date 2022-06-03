In 1946 Wanda Claunch moved to Trenton as the bride of Merlin Andrew. While Dad was building his dairy business they were living in a little two room home with three small children. Mom told Dad she would need a larger home if they were going to have more children. Dad told her to “draw up her plans.” In the fall of 1957, with Mom pregnant with their fourth child, they moved into the new and very comfortable home that she loves and still lives in today.
A few years later another child was born and two more were “hand-picked" (adopted), which made their family complete. Mom and Dad’s posterity now include 28 grandchildren (plus spouses) and 53 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Every family member can count on a birthday and anniversary card with a personal note written in Mom’s beautiful handwriting.
When her family was growing up Mom sewed many dresses for her three daughters. She raised a large garden and filled the storeroom with home canned fruit and vegetables. Crafts, tole painting, embroidery and other types of needlework projects added a personal touch to her home décor. She attended hundreds of special events to support her children, grands and great-grands.
Mom enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers and nurturing them until the frost. She continues to enjoy the beauties of nature and loves the view of the mountains when sitting at her table. She loves watching the hummingbirds and other birds and feeds several feral cats “quality” cat food because they don’t like the cheap stuff!
Mom’s influence isn’t limited to her immediate family. She has impacted the lives of her nieces and nephews who love her dearly. Many friends and neighbors have been the recipients of her genuine care, friendship and service. Mom was committed to each church calling and served several years in the cafeteria in the Logan Utah Temple. She loves life and expresses her gratitude for all the opportunities she has had to travel and especially to live to see so many great-grands come to the family.
If you know this wonderful lady we call mom, grandma and great-grandma — please consider sending a birthday greeting. “Snail mail” is still her favorite kind of communication!
Thank you Mom — for showing your love by the things you have said and done. Thank you for all the fuss you have made over each one of us, the words of praise and encouragement and your Christ-like example. We love you!
Christi Jardine (Darel deceased), Ted and Kayleen Andrew, Jill and Victor Israelsen, Lori Munson (Stanford deceased), Todd Andrew (deceased age 5, 1965), Tim and Tina Andrew, and Curtis and Barb Andrew.