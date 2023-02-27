Spurs Jazz Basketball

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, right, defends against Utah Ja forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 27 points and recent signee Kris Dunn added 15 as the Utah Jazz rallied from a 14-point deficit and beat the struggling San Antonio Spurs 118-102 on Saturday night.

Markkanen sealed the game with 14 points in the fourth quarter, and Walker Kessler recorded four of his five blocks in the final minutes.


