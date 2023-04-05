120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
April 3, 1903
DEATH OF MRS. LUBBIN
A particularly sad death occurred last Saturday evening in the home of Lubuie H. Lubbin, when the grim reaper called away Mrs. Lubbln. About ten days prior to her death she gave birth to a baby. Complications followed this event, which medical science and loving hands could not overcome, and at 11:20 o’clock on the night above mentioned her spirit took its flight...
Mrs. Lubbin was born in Sweden 37 years ago and came to America during her girlhood. She was married to Mr. Lubbin in Iowa. Seven children were born to them, four of whom had preceded her across the dark river. The deceased leaves, besides her husband, three little boys, and a host of warm and devoted friends...
No many, if any, brighter, nobler and purer lives than Mrs. Lubbin’s ever illuminated this old globe. She was a loving wife, a kind and indulgent mother, and a splendid neighbor. There was not the faintest suspicion of anything in her life, other than an upright, Christian character.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
April 5, 1923
BIG WIENIE DANCE
First Ward Hall, Friday, April 6
Hot Dogs—Circus Lemonade—Candy
BEST DANCE YET
Gents 25c Ladies 15c
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 8, 1948
HOSPITAL PLANS ARE APPROVED
L. J. Peterson, director of the Idaho Department of Public Health, division of laboratories, conferred Wednesday with Bear Lake county commissioners, clerk Sam V. Tunks, and Eugene P. Shepherd, member of the state hospital advisory council, on matters pertaining to the Bear Lake County Memorial hospital.
Mr. Peterson informed The News-Examiner that plans had been approved by the state department of public health and United States public health services at a meeting Monday in Pocatello. Vernon L. Harris, hospital project supervisor, and Kenneth A . Lake and Mr. Penk, both of Denver, of the United States Public Health Service, approved the plans submitted by Paradice, Hunter and Novachek, architects.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 5, 1973
MEASUREMENTS ARE TAKEN ON COURSES
The April 1 measurements of the mountain snow pack in the Bear Lake area indicate a continuing below average water content. The Measurements completed last week show a rather spotty increase in water content from the March 1 measurements. The Upper Home Canyon course show the greatest Increase with 5.6 inches of water over March 1, while Little Beaver shows an increase of only 1.6 inches.
Emigrant Summit has the greatest snow depth with 70 inches, containing 22.5 inches of water. This is 67 percent of last year’s water content at this time and about 90 percent of the 15 year average for April 1.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 8, 1998
BEAR LAKE HAS INGREDIENTS FOR VIOLENT CRIME BY YOUTH
Bear Lake County is not immune to a violent crime such as what happened in Arkansas, Dewayne Proctor, Bear Lake’s probation officer said last week.
He said the elements are all here. There are children who have been abused or who are otherwise troubled. There is plenty of access to guns. “I’d be the last to say it couldn’t happen here,” Proctor said.
Bear Lake’s offenses by juveniles tend to be non-violent. The list includes burglary, grand theft of cars or merchandise, breaking into houses, drug use, underage consumption of alcohol, underage use of tobacco, use of illegal drugs, and petit theft, generally in the form of shoplifting.
