Hyde Park is asking residents to cut their outside water usage in half, or the city's tanks could be empty by Saturday.
In a letter to residents, Mayor Charles Wheeler stated that "most of the water used in the City is for outside irrigation and watering," including many people watering lawns with culinary water.
The ongoing drought, however, is severely depleting the water in the city's tanks, which is all typically provided by spring runoff.
"Because the amount of water we are using for irrigation and culinary purposes exceeds the total amount we can pump and deliver, the levels of water in our tanks are falling each day," the mayor wrote.
The city's water users determine how quickly those tanks empty, however, and Wheeler said the city is asking residents to cut outside water usage by 50%.
"At the rate we are using water this past week and on Sunday, each tank’s water level can lower quickly even will empty completely with less water coming in than is going out," Wheeler wrote. "We project that the tanks will be empty by Saturday July 3rd at the current rate of use."