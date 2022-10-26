Support Local Journalism

As fall temperatures settle in, the Weekly Lawn Watering Guide is now recommending most of the state shut off irrigation systems until next spring when irrigation season begins again. The only exception is Washington County. the Utah Division of Water Resources expects to recommend zero irrigations statewide in the next few weeks as temperatures continue to drop.

“The Weekly Lawn Watering Guide gives Utahns confidence when wondering how often they should water their lawn,” said Shelby Ericksen, conservation manager of the Division of Water Resources. “The interest in the guide is immense. The site was down for a couple hours during the summer, and we received multiple emails letting us know about it.”

