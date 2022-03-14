On Monday, local Cache Valley residents shared pictures of pies, both savory and sweet, as well as their experiences with Pi Day.
Although Pi Day is typically a celebration of the mathematical Pi — a real, irrational number beginning with 3.14 that rattles on infinitely — people across the world celebrate with edible pies of all varieties annually on March 14.
Angie’s Restaurant, Larsen’s Mercantile Pantry and Crumb Brothers offered pies and quiches. Jack’s Wood Fired Oven and Lucky Slice Pizza offered delicious deals for their pizza pies.
It raises the question, how does one properly celebrate Pi Day with pie?
“I do not discriminate. I only prefer quality,” said Amber Sand, the head baker and general manager of Crumb Brothers, who shared her opinions on the pastry. “As long as it's technically sound and perfectly executed, pretty high. If it’s a sloppy pie, I don’t want it. Don’t give me a soggy bottom.”
The Logan Foodies Group of Facebook offered other options, such as shepherd's pie and pot pie. Pictured in the comments of a “Celebrate Pi Day” post was key-lime pie, quiche, a Bavarian cheesecake and several talks of pizza.
The group also credited other foodie members in the valley, such as Beth Pratt and Pies By Amber as some of the best pie makers in the area.
The number pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter and is often used in formulas throughout mathematics and physics.
An article from the San Francisco Chronicle credited the creation of Pi Day to Larry Shaw, who first hosted a celebration in 1988 at the San Francisco Exploratorium. Staff marched around in a circle and finished off by eating fruit pies. The Exploratorium has continued to host celebrations since.