a
Jennie A. Brownscombe

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Celebrating 130 years as the First Presbyterian Church of Soda Springs, we are pleased to be hosting our annual Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5. There will be a full in-house, as well as take-out, dinner, craft boutique with many artfully handmade seasonal items, raffle of a quilt or $100, sale of baked goods and candy, and a silent auction of unique items. The doors open at 10 a.m.

Turkey dinner with all the trimmings—mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, turkey dressing, roll, pumpkin pie with whipped topping—will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take-out dinners will begin at 10:30 a.m. To celebrate this return to tradition, as well as the church’s 130th anniversary, there will be no set charge for dinner. (Of course, donations are happily accepted.) Raffle tickets are available from church members and also at the Bazaar itself. The Presbyterian Church is located at 109 S. 1st E., across the street from the new City Park playground. For more information call 208-547-3771.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.