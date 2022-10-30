Celebrating 130 years as the First Presbyterian Church of Soda Springs, we are pleased to be hosting our annual Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5. There will be a full in-house, as well as take-out, dinner, craft boutique with many artfully handmade seasonal items, raffle of a quilt or $100, tempting baked good and candy sale and a silent auction of unique items. The doors open at 10 a.m.
Turkey dinner with all the trimmings—mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, turkey dressing, roll, pumpkin pie with whipped topping—will be served from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. Take out dinners will begin at 10:30 a.m. To celebrate this return to tradition, as well as the church’s 130th anniversary, there will be no set charge for dinner. (Of course, donations are happily accepted.) Raffle tickets are available from church members and also at the Bazaar itself. The Presbyterian Church is located at 109 S. 1st E., across the street from the new City Park playground. For more information call 208-547-3771.
The annual Presbyterian Harvest Bazaar began in 1942 and it is with great pleasure that we are able to continue this community event. Great support has been shown over the years and people have been so kind even when we ran short on everything last year. Involvement has grown to include many contributions and help from people outside the Presbyterian Church, a true interfaith event! Come for the food, come to see friends, come and celebrate our good fortune, bountiful harvest and many blessings.
