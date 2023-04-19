hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

At a Logan Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday, Logan City officials discussed plans to mitigate damage from potential flooding. 

Logan’s Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said the city is anticipating high water in the coming weeks due to record snowpack levels. According to him, water levels are likely to be similar to what the city experienced in 2011 and 2017.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.