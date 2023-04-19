At a Logan Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday, Logan City officials discussed plans to mitigate damage from potential flooding.
Logan’s Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said the city is anticipating high water in the coming weeks due to record snowpack levels. According to him, water levels are likely to be similar to what the city experienced in 2011 and 2017.
In 2017, warmer-than-normal temperatures caused local river water levels to rise quicker than usual which lead to flooding in Cache Valley. At the time, Cache County’s estimation of the damage was $2 million. Similarly, in 2011 floodwaters resulted in several road closures.
Although, Humphreys said he has yet to see water levels rise to the level of years prior.
“We’re expecting a little bigger pump when it does start to melt and starts to flow,” he said.
Multiple city departments have been trying to mitigate floodwater damage, Humphreys said — particularly in areas near Blacksmith Fork and the Logan River.
“It’s so nice to see so many different divisions working together throughout the city to try and prepare for what may be coming,” he said.
This week, Logan’s GIS and Public Works departments are going to stake the floodplains in the backyards along the Logan River. Those who live along the Logan River who would like this done can notify Public Works, Humphreys said.
Additionally, on Saturday, Logan’s departments are going to work with citizens to place sandbags along the Logan River.
“We’re really looking forward to getting a lot of work done this Saturday, and hopefully things will go well as the spring runoff continues,” Humphreys said.
According to Humphreys, Logan has invested a large amount of money into flood mitigation projects since 2017.
“This may be the year where we see all that put into practice,” Humphreys said.
