...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will very
quickly rise to HIGH today with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...In effect 6 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Deep snowpack levels creating dangerous avalanche conditions
Although it seems spring has finally arrived in Cache Valley, there is still a snowy issue residents should be cautious about: avalanches.
Climate experts are advising Cache Valley residents to avoid being in avalanche terrain after a warning was issued by the Utah Avalanche Center on Sunday.
The warning took effect at 6 a.m. Monday and will continue until 6 a.m. Thursday. According to UAC, the warning is for the mountains and foothills of northern Utah, including the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range, Wellsville Range, Oquirrh Mountains, Stansbury Range, Cache Valley and Ogden Valley.
Toby Weed, Logan’s avalanche forecaster for UAC, reported on Monday that “very dangerous” avalanche conditions will develop at all elevations on backcountry slopes steeper than 30 degrees in the Logan area mountains. Because of this, the public should avoid being in avalanche terrain — on top of and under slopes steeper than 30 degrees — as well as avalanche runouts.
According to the report, temperatures stayed above freezing Sunday night, preventing a “good refreeze.” Because of this, dangerous avalanche conditions developed, the report said. Additionally, “above normal” heat is predicted to warm up and soften the snow on shady north facing slopes down low, where there is “a ton” of snow.
“Avalanches are possible in places where people don’t normally have to worry about avalanches this time of year, like on day hiking trails, along the rivers, and even on steep slopes in your neighborhood benches and foothills,” Weed said in the report.
Several avalanches have already occurred in the Logan zone over the past few days, according to UAC. On Saturday, six naturally triggered avalanches in the Logan region occurred, with one caused by a skier.
According to Timothy Wright, a graduate research assistant for the Utah Climate Center, it is rare to have a warning that extends into the foothill areas at any time of the year. Though, he said the warning at the lower levels is likely to subside soon.
One of the reasons this warning was issued is largely because of the extremely deep snowpack levels in Utah this year at high and low elevation levels, Wright said.
While the snow is falling, it is blown into cornices — ridges or overhangs of snow. As the temperatures get warmer, the top layer of the snow melts, making the top of the snow extremely heavy, Wright said, causing an avalanche to occur.
“People who are wanting to go up into the mountains to go hiking or snowshoeing need to take extra care because even though we have this nice spring weather, it’s still quite dangerous,” Wright said.
