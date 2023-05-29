fs

Record levels of snowfall are delaying campground, gate, and attraction openings across the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, including the Minnetonka Cave. The cave, which usually opens Memorial Day weekend, will open when conditions allow.

The cave sits at 7,700 feet and is currently inaccessible, with several feet of snow in places around the cave. Cloverleaf Campground, just below the lower cave parking lot, is still covered in snow and is also closed.


