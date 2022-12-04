b

A summer sunrise overlooking Graham Canyon, which is adjacent to the boundary of City of Rocks National Reserve.

 Savana Jones

The National Park Service (NPS) announced on Nov. 30 the acquisition of approximately 105 acres of land adjacent to the boundary of City of Rocks National Reserve, known as the Graham Creek Canyon property. This property is located along the northeastern boundary of the reserve in land tracts 101-13, 101-14, and 101-15. The property consists of approximately 100 acres in Graham Canyon that features impressive granite outcrops such as Train Rock, beautiful aspen groves, portions of Graham Creek, and overwintering locations for moose. The purchase also includes about five acres of access easement, that will allow for the construction of a new public access road to the property.

In addition to the NPS purchase, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) is purchasing approximately 260 acres adjacent to the NPS acquisition. The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit, secured and is currently holding the property that IDPR will purchase. The entire partnership purchase will result in a total of 365 acres of new public recreational access in Graham Canyon.


