...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber
County.
Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake
City affecting Salt Lake County.
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Minor flooding is ongoing or forecast along the South Fork of the
Ogden River near Huntsville, Emigration Creek near Salt Lake City,
and the Little Bear River at Paradise
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this
evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Bear River boys soccer team won its Region 11 opener at home this season, which turned out to be the squad’s only win of the regular season.
The 4A playoff bracket was revealed on Saturday. The Bears are headed to Millville on Wednesday to face Ridgeline, which bested Bear River twice in region play this season, both times by a score of 8-0.
Last week, the Bears closed out the regular season with losses on the road at Green Canyon and Logan. Bear River finished the regular season at 1-13 overall and 1-9 in Region 11 play, with its lone victory coming on March 21 in a 1-0 home triumph over Sky View.
GIRLS LACROSSE
After picking up two more region wins the week before to remain alone atop the standings, Bear River had just one match last week, a nonconference tilt at Brighton on Wednesday that proved to be a nailbiter.
After playing the Bengals to a 8-8 tie in regulation, the Bears scored the game winner in overtime to keep their winning streak going. Jenna LaCroix, Makenzie Mickelsen and Bentley Lorimer each scored twice, with LaCroix adding four assists and five ground balls.
It was the ninth consecutive win for the Bears (10-1, 6-0), who remained one game ahead of Mountain Crest for first place in the Region 11 standings heading into this week.
This week, the girls host Logan on Wednesday and Green Canyon on Friday, with both matches scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Friday will be the Bears’ last home match of the regular season, presenting the opportunity to honor this year’s seniors beforehand.
BOYS LACROSSE
The Bear River boys spent last week gearing up for the stretch run of the Region 11 schedule by playing against two nonconference opponents.
On Wednesday, the Bears hosted Copper Hills and came away with a 16-7 win.
They followed that up with another victory on Friday, topping Judge Memorial 7-4. Myles Nielson scored five goals, with Cody Criddle and Kash Avery adding the other two. Kase Avery had two assists and Fierce Miller picked up 12 ground balls.
Currently sitting at fourth place in the Region 11 standings, the boys face a crucial stretch of games to close the regular season over the next two weeks. This week begins with a road trip to Logan on Wednesday, followed by another road match at Green Canyon on Friday.
If the Bears (7-5, 2-4) win both of those matches, they will move up to third place heading into the final week of the regular season.
GIRLS GOLF
As in many other sports, the Region 11 girls golf season was hampered early on by winter weather, especially with lingering snow on the Cache Valley courses until recently.
That meant two tournaments last week for the girls, who played Monday at Birch Creek and Thursday at Logan River.
At Birch Creek, Tylee Bennett led the team as she has done all year with an 84, good enough for fourth place individually. The Bears finished fifth as a team at 395 strokes, while Green Canyon took the top spot at 347.
At Logan River, Bennett shot 92 to finish fifth. The Bears took fifth overall again with a team score of 411, while Ridgeline took top honors at 362.
The Region 11 tournament was being played Monday at The Barn in Pleasant View, then heading north to finish up at Preston Golf & Country Club on Tuesday. Both rounds happened after the Leader went to press.
