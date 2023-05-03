Support Local Journalism

The Bear River boys soccer team won its Region 11 opener at home this season, which turned out to be the squad’s only win of the regular season.

The 4A playoff bracket was revealed on Saturday. The Bears are headed to Millville on Wednesday to face Ridgeline, which bested Bear River twice in region play this season, both times by a score of 8-0.


