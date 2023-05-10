...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- The river stage is increasing this morning.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to gradually increase
through early next week, with a peak stage near 7.0 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Here we are again: it seems every month has some sort of holiday I can research. So far I have been enjoying the learning, and I hope you have also. Now for the facts on Mother’s Day.
Before we proceed let me say that for some people, including me, this day can be hard. Some of us have lost a mother; maybe you don’t know who your mother was; or, like me, your mother is gone but you did not have a good relationship while she was alive. No matter your circumstance, if you are reading this you did have a mother who gave you life. I like that bumper sticker that says, “I am glad my mom chose life and not abortion.”
Going back again to the Greek and Roman days, each had a goddess assigned to motherhood. They were called Rhea and Cybele. How they came up with these names, one will never know. Meanwhile the Christians had a day called “Mothering Sunday.” This meant that once a year you would go to a special service at the church nearest your home, and have a celebration. Slowly this gave way to a more secular view, and by the 1930s had mostly subsided.
Prior to this time, a lady named Ann Reeves Jarvis began gathering women together after the Civil War. This was around 1868 and the hope was to help with reconciliation between the Confederates and Yankees. By bringing the women together in “friendship clubs,” they could learn how to be better mothers and to support one another. In 1873, Julia Ward Howe advocated for a proclamation promoting “Peace Day” to be held on June 2.
Another movement in the 1870s was in Michigan, where temperance activist Mary Towles and Frank Hering promoted having a more organized Mother’s Day activity. Some have called Frank Hering the “father of Mother’s Day.”
During this time, Ann Jarvis continued to advocate for honoring mothers by running a well-received writing campaign. It made it to all the local papers, politicians, and clergy. As a result President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day an official holiday in 1914, to be celebrated on the second Sunday in May.
Soon after, the holiday began to be commercialized. Florists, as well as candy and card makers, capitalized on the event. Ann Jarvis became upset with the consumer side of Mother’s Day. Though she never married and had children, she advocated for it to be a day of remembrance for a mother, not just something trivial. She used all of her legal means until her death to get the day removed from the calendar. Of course that never happened. In some ways I understand her concern, yet for many, mothers are remembered and enjoy the company of their children on that day.
So back to some of us who struggle with the day; sometimes it’s just whether to a send a card or not to send a card. For my part, even though my mother died many years ago, I realize she did choose to have me, for which I am glad. And she did the best she could to raise me. For that I am extremely thankful. Happy Mother’s Day to the mothers reading this, and to the rest of you: God bless America, and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.