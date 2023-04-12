...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures will create widespread areas of
unstable wet snow. Natural and human-triggered cornice falls
and wet avalanches are certain. People should avoid being in
avalanche terrain (off of and out from under slopes steeper than
30 degrees) and stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects
and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
A mudslide on Tuesday, April 11 forced the closure of SH 36 north of Mink Creek in Franklin County.
The main road linking Franklin and Bear Lake counties remained impassable on Wednesday after a mudslide forced the closure of the route on Tuesday evening.
The eastern portion of SH 36, which starts at Riverdale on the Franklin side, heads northeast over Emigration Pass and ends at Ovid on the Bear Lake side, was still closed north of Mink Creek as of late Wednesday afternoon.
While the road is closed, travelers from Preston to Montpelier are advised to detour around the north end of the Bear River Range via SH 34 and US 30 through Soda Springs.
Idaho Transportation Crews have been working to clear snow and debris from ditches and culverts to allow spring runoff waters to move away from the road, but as of late Wednesday afternoon the agency did not have an estimate of when the route would reopen.
“The safety of the traveling public is the primary concern and the road will remain closed until engineers are confident the roadway is safe,” ITD stated in a press release.
Rapidly warming temperatures this week have destabilized a snowpack that is approximately double what the area would receive in a normal year. Fast-melting snow is also saturating the ground underneath, causing large portions of earthen material to slough off in steep terrain.
The rapid change in weather resulted in two more slides in the area following the initial slide that caused the road closure at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
There have been no reports of injuries or stranded motorists, but the slides and flooding have caused some property damage in the Mink Creek area.
More slides were possible as warm temperatures persisted on Wednesday. A storm anticipated to arrive late Wednesday night was expected to bring more snow and the temporary return of colder temperatures to the region.
As of Wednesday, the USDA’s SNOTEL site at the 7,390-foot summit of Emigration Canyon measured a snow-water equivalent of 39.6 inches, or 198% of normal for this time of year. Snow depth at the site peaked at 121 inches (11 feet) on April 5.
With weeks still to go until spring runoff peaks, ITD is warning drivers of “a significant chance” of flooding throughout Franklin, Caribou and Bear Lake counties, and is urging motorists to avoid trying to drive through spots where road surfaces are under water.
To get the latest updates on road conditions and closures, check 511.idaho.gov or download the 511 app.
