Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

WHERE: Main Street Playhouse at Bear River Valley Museum, 11 E. Main St., Tremonton

WHEN: 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 6, 10, 11 (matinee 2 p.m. Dec. 4)

TICKETS: $10 per person (call (435) 730-3907)

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you