Hyrum Dam Road will be closed Monday for soil testing, according to a news release from Cache County.
According to a press release from Cache County, a Western section of the road around Hyrum Dam will be closed on Monday.
The closure is to allow the Bureau of Reclamation access to the area for testing in preparation for a new project.
“They’re taking soil samples in a couple spots because they’re working on building a new spillway,” said Kurt Lindley, the Hyrum Dam tender. “They’ve got to do the two bores up by the road.”
The closure is planned to last for a week, a timetable Lindley hopes will be followed.
“That’s not a guarantee,” he said, “but that’s what they’re planning — a week.”
A map included with the press release shows exactly where the road will be closed.
“People will have access to their homes,” the release states, “but will not be able to drive, walk or bike on the road over the dam.”
