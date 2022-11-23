Hyrum dam map

Hyrum Dam Road will be closed Monday for soil testing, according to a news release from Cache County. 

According to a press release from Cache County, a Western section of the road around Hyrum Dam will be closed on Monday.

The closure is to allow the Bureau of Reclamation access to the area for testing in preparation for a new project.


