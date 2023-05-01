t

Time has not been kind to Time magazine. You would not know it from reading Time’s press release trumpeting its recent centenary, but Time, once America’s foremost weekly newsmagazine, is a mere shadow of its former self. In fact, it is no longer even published weekly. Nor does it feature the unique Time-style text of inverted, Yoda-like sentences, punctuated by portmanteaus and neologisms. About the only traditional Time elements that survive are the red border and a focus on personality-driven news. The latter, in the form of its “Person of the Year” feature, supplies an annual reminder to the general public that Time still exists.

Time in its prime was different. During World War II, Time was much more than a retrospective on the past week’s news. Its One Rockefeller Plaza offices served as the first battlefield of what would later be called the Cold War. The Time Inc. employee at the center of the drama was rehabilitated ex-Soviet agent Whittaker Chambers.


